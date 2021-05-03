First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Health Minister has confirmed that a case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been reported in the country. Adham Baba says the highly contagious B.1.617 variant was detected in an Indian national at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The news comes just days after Malaysia banned flights from India.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the World Health Organisation has classified the Indian strain as a, “variant of concern”, indicating that it could have mutations that make it more contagious, that lead to more serious illness, or even prove resistant to vaccines. Adham has not confirmed when the variant was discovered, but is calling on people not to panic.

“We advise the public to remain calm. All public health efforts will continue in order to break the chain of infection and ensure public safety.”

Covid-19 is once again on the rise in Malaysia, with flights to and from India now banned and travellers from any part of India prohibited from entering. An unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 in India has sparked alarm in countries around the world, as hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums are overwhelmed with the sick and the dead.

Meanwhile, a national vaccine rollout is underway in Malaysia, with the country aiming to vaccinate 80% of its population of 32 million within a year. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the country reported 3,418 new infections. Malaysia has now had a total of 415,012 cases to date, with 1,533 deaths.

Tests are also being carried out in Bangkok after a group of Thai nationals who returned from India tested positive for the virus. Samples are undergoing laboratory analysis to confirm if they are infected with the Indian variant.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates