Economy
Covid-19 again lowers Thai economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Thailand’s economic growth forecast was lowered to 2.3% as the tourism outlook remains bleak as Covid-19’s third wave pummels the country. Back in October 2020, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office had originally predicted a 4.5% growth for Thailand’s GDP, when Covid-19 seemed to be waning in the country. By January, as the second wave hit, projections were reeled in to 2.8%, and this month it was dropped again another half per cent.
The forecast assumes the government will enact economic stimulus packages worth at least 100 billion baht between now and the fiscal year close on September 30. The FPO expects a fourth-quarter economic recovery to boost the year’s average growth with yearly figures ranging from 1.8% to 2.8%.
Thailand had done relatively well during the pandemic, but the third wave is infecting much higher numbers and, with the vaccine rollout crawling, Covid-19 domestically is negating the positive effects of the world’s economic recovery. A recent evaluation estimated the Thai economy could lose up to 100 million baht per month. Last year Thai exports fell 6.6% but this year the thriving export sector is projected to grow 11%.
But tourism makes up at least 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product, reportedly 2 trillion baht brought in during 2019, and the Covid-19 outbreak and slow vaccinations mean more delays in reopening to travellers on a large scale. Last year was buoyed as China is Thailand’s top tourism market and the first place to lockdown in the early stages of Covid-19. Last year saw only 6.7 million travellers arriving, which brought an 83% drop in tourism revenue for 2020.
After the ambitious plan to reopen Phuket and tourism sandbox locations July 1 and fully reopen Thailand in October, Covid-19 outbreaks are dashing hopes and the 2021 travel projections were lowered to just 2 million travellers, a devastating blow to the economy.
SOURE: ASEAN Economist
Economy
Covid-19 and the coup may push half of Myanmar into poverty
With the devastating double whammy of a global pandemic and the military coup descending into civil war, the UN fears that nearly half the people of Myanmar could be living in poverty by next year. The United Nations Development Program predicted that up to 25 million Burmese people could suffer below the poverty line by the beginning of 2022.
The country had already suffered economically from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the civil unrest led to even larger economic shutdowns. The effects of the coup during the pandemic may undo 16 years of progress in which the Burmese poverty levels dropped in half in the years since 2005. Amidst the chaos though, the United Nation fears a slip back into poverty for the troubled country.
Recently, more refugees have been desperately crossing the border into Thailand as ethnic insurgent groups engage in violent clashes with the Burmese military. The February 1 coup that deposed the elected government and plunge the country into military rule has spawned widespread protests, that have been met with harsh crackdowns and more than 750 civilian deaths, and 4,500 people detained.
With unrest and violence proliferating throughout the country, the Burmese military finds itself the target of two dissenting movements. Ethnic minorities in the north and east of Myanmar have spent decades clashing with military forces and now find themselves allied with the demonstrators who fight the same military forces. Some ethnic insurgent groups have aided and sheltered activists who flee through the regions that they control.
Just recently the Karen National Union seized and destroyed military posts, with the Burmese military responding by launching airstrikes in the region. Civilians caught in the crossfire have escaped and growing numbers across the rivers in jungles into Thailand. 2,267 Burmese refugees have been recorded entering the Mae Hong Son province to find safety.
OCHA, a humanitarian agency of the United Nations says more than 30,000 Burmese nationals have been displaced by military clashes just in the last month and a half, contributing to increasing poverty in Myanmar.
SOURCE: France 24
Economy
Thailand’s manufacturing production highest in 23 months
After 2 years of falling, largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand’s manufacturing production index has grown for the first time in 23 months. The index, which measures manufacturing activity, hit 107.73 last month, which is the highest it has been since April of 2019. With a growth of 4.12% in the last year, the index had its strongest performance since October of 2018.
The Office of Industrial Economics monitors these figures and attributes the positive growth to Thailand’s trading partners having increased demand for Thai exports. They also pointed out though that growth is more easily achieved from the low bar set by last year’s Covid-19 hampered figures.
The Thai government implemented economic stimulus packages that helped boost production, along with the start of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Confidence was raised, and Thailand’s manufacturing capacity utilisation rates rose from 65.06% in February to 69.59% in March.
The numbers were slightly below the predicted 4.4% increase but were still the fastest growth pace in 29 months. Another increase is expected in April’s figures. Thai officials say that Thailand’s manufacturing sector is so far unaffected by the third wave of Covid-19 sweeping the country with much higher infections and deaths than previous waves. With the global economy improving, demand is up and production is capable of delivering. They predict a 2% to 3% rise in the MPI this year, a welcomed improvement over last years 9.3% drop.
Economy
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
The new wave of Covid-19 infections this month has led to a drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, some reporting drops of 5% to 30%, battering hoteliers that have already been struggling from a year of little to no foreign tourists. Some hotel operators have been forced to sell their businesses, according to the president of the Arjarnnar Asset Management Group, Thammajak Lenuangprasert.
Soft loans and the debt moratorium programme have helped keep some hotels running, but Thammajak says some have decided to sell their hotels to foreign investment groups who have been taking advantage of the low prices.
“Currently, there are European and Chinese companies looking to buy 4 to 5 star hotels in Thailand priced at over 2 billion baht, while 3 star hotels are also desirable provided they are in a prime location… Investors are eyeing hotels in Thailand as our country is a prominent tourism destination, while the outbreak has driven the selling price down and makes it an excellent opportunity to buy.”
While some foreign investors are putting money down on luxury resorts, others are investing in hostels in Southeast Asia. The Bodega Hostel Group, which runs hostels in Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, was just bought out for 450 million baht by the Collective Hospitality Group.
With the new wave of Covid prompting travel restrictions and closure orders, hotel and hostel operators across Thailand are in need of financial aid, according to the president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.
“The government’s soft loan and debt moratorium programme only partly helped the hotel industry… What we really need is a co-payment programme that would help pay half of employee wages to keep the business afloat and maintain employment.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
