Broke Russian family deported from Indonesia for busking – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Indonesia
Broke Russian family deported from Indonesia for busking – VIDEO
A Russian couple and their young child have been deported from Indonesia, after a video of them busking illegally at a market on Lombok island went viral.
Coconuts reports that officials did not charge them with violating the conditions of their visa, with the Head of the Mataram Immigration Office saying he understood the family had been caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic that has paralysed the world.
“We’re giving them leeway because we’re in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. If there’s no Covid-19 we would surely act more strictly.”
The couple, named in a report by Indonesia Expat as 29 year old Mikhail Bondarek and his 28 year old girlfriend Ekaterina, were deported from Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport with their 2 year old daughter on Sunday, on a flight reportedly arranged by the Russian Consulate.
They had been detained after a video of them playing music and singing at a market in Lombok went viral.
Kemarin ketemu bule lagi ngamen di Pasar Kebon Roek bawa istri dan bayinya… kayaknya kehabisan uang untuk bertahan hidup
Posted by Burhanudin Surya on Sunday, April 26, 2020
Burhanudin Surya/Facebook
It’s understood this is not the couple’s first brush with the law in Asia. They were previously detained by police in Malaysia after they were seen violently swinging their baby during a busking session in the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The couple have told Indonesian officials they are musicians travelling the world who now find themselves running out money.
SOURCE: Coconuts and Indonesia Expat
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Coronavirus Asia
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.
Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.
Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.
But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.
Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.
The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.
* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time
Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).
Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.
But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.
But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.
A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?
Coronavirus Asia
Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 – Reuters report
A Reuters review of data from 16 of the Indonesia’s 34 provinces shows that more than 2,200 people have died with acute symptoms of Covid-19 but were not recorded as victims. Indonesian medical experts say the figures indicate the national death toll is likely far higher than the official figure of 765.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has one of the world’s lowest testing rates, and epidemiologists say that has made it harder to get an accurate picture of the extent of infection in the archipelago.
The most recent data from the 16 provinces included in the study, show 2,212 deaths of patients under supervision because they had acute coronavirus symptoms. Indonesia’s health ministry uses the acronym PDP to classify these patients.
The data are collated by provincial agencies daily or weekly from figures provided by hospitals, clinics and burial records. Reuters obtained the data by checking websites, interviewing provincial officials and reviewing World Health Organisation reports.
The 2,212 deaths were in addition to the deaths of 693 people who tested positive for the virus in those provinces and were officially recorded as victims of the disease.
The 16 provinces, while they amount to fewer than half of the total, account for more than three quarters of the country’s population of 264 million .
Wiku Adisasmito, a senior member of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce, did not dispute Reuters’ findings but declined to comment on the number of coronavirus victims he believes are to be found among the patients classified as PDP.
He says many of the 19,897 suspected coronavirus patients in Indonesia have not been tested because of huge numbers of specimens awaiting processing at understaffed laboratories. Some people die before their sample is analysed.
“If they have thousands or hundreds of samples they need to test, which one will they give priority? They will give priority to the people that are still alive.”
Adisasmito is the most senior expert on Indonesia’s Covid-19 taskforce, where the press office of President Joko Widodo typically refers queries. According to the Ministry of Health’s most recent Covid-19 guidelines, patients classified as PDP are those with acute respiratory illnesses for which there is no clinical explanation other than the coronavirus.
Some senior government members played down the risk of an outbreak in January and February some even suggesting that prayer, herbal remedies and hot weather would help ward off the virus. Indonesia’s death toll is now the highest in Asia after China, according to the Reuters tally.
As of yesterday, Indonesia had officially recorded 9,096 coronavirus infections. It has conducted just 210 tests per million people. Neighbouring Australia has tested 100 times more per capita, and Vietnam’s testing is around 10 times higher.
President Joko Widodo’s government has been accused by activists and his political opponents of a lack of transparency in handling the epidemic. The government says it’s taken appropriate measures, but Widodo said last month that some information was withheld from the public to prevent panic.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
A Ministry of Public Health announcement yesterday, signed by Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and published in the Royal Gazette, claims the Covid-19 situation in 5 nearby countries is escalating. Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar have now been added to the list of countries and territories considered as high risk areas for infection.
On March 6, Thailand had named four countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, as being high risk areas for Covid-19 infection, though Hong Kong and South Korea have contained their outbreaks admirably.
Somehow the recent surge in cases in Singapore, which has doubled its number of active cases in just six days, escaped the Minister’s attention. The island state now has 10,141 cases making it the highest number of cases in South east Asia.
The announcement makes the re-opening of borders with the neighbouring countries for trade and travel unlikely in the short-term. It would also make a resumption of flights to and from these countries unlikely to begin again soon.
Here is the text of a government press release:
“The Ministry of Public Health has issued a new announcement, defining five more countries as dangerous communicable disease areas for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
The “Announcement Regarding the Areas Outside the Kingdom Which Are Considered Dangerous Communicable Disease Areas for Covid-19” is in effect from 23 April 2020 onwards, after it was published in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020.
In this announcement, the five countries include Malaysia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
The Ministry of Public Health in early March 2020 defined four countries as dangerous communicable disease areas. The four countries include the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions), the Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new announcement brings the number of dangerous communicable disease areas for Covid-19 outside the Kingdom to nine. It was issued as Thailand is facing a high risk of Covid-19 from travelers from the countries sharing borders with Thailand.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
