Russian drug kingpin hunted down in Phuket paradise bust

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Saturday, June 28, 2025
A Russian fugitive who thought he could hide in Phuket’s tropical playground has been dragged back into the spotlight after Thai police swooped in to end his run from justice.

Phuket Immigration officers arrested 46 year old Igor, a Russian national, after uncovering he was wanted on an international Red Notice for drug trafficking and membership of a serious criminal syndicate. Officers allege he sold narcotics online to customers in Russia while evading capture in Thailand.

The arrest was led by Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, Superintendent of Phuket Immigration, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Wisarut Lad-ong, Pol. Lt. Col. Wirot Srisapha, and their investigation team. Acting on intelligence shared by the Royal Thai Police, the Immigration Bureau, the Foreign Affairs Division, and the Russian Consulate in Phuket, officers traced Igor’s hideout and moved swiftly to apprehend him.

During the operation, officers discovered that Igor had overstayed his visa. He was formally charged with being a foreign national who entered and stayed in the kingdom after permission had expired.

Officials recorded the arrest, explained his rights, and transferred him to investigators for further legal proceedings. Immigration authorities have confirmed plans to deport him so Russian law enforcement can pursue charges linked to the large-scale drug operation, reported The Phuket News.

“This is in line with our policy to crack down on foreigners involved in illegal businesses, transnational crime, and activities that threaten public safety,” Phuket Immigration said.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort by Thai authorities to rid popular tourist areas of foreign criminals. Immigration police have been instructed to target offenders who engage in drug trafficking, work without permits, establish nominee companies, or operate call centre scams.

“Phuket Immigration remains committed to solving problems caused by illegal actions by foreigners,” officials said. “We will continue to protect the safety of residents and visitors and build confidence among tourists coming to Phuket.”

Igor is now facing deportation, with Thai and Russian authorities cooperating closely to ensure he answers for his alleged role as a key figure in the drug underworld.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Saturday, June 28, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
