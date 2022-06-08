Connect with us

Cambodia

Cambodia officially becomes ‘Covid-Free’

Cambodia now claims it is now completely free of Covid-19, according to a statement released by the country’s health ministry yesterday. The last recorded case has recovered and Cambodia has entered a state of “Covid Zero.”

The southeast Asian nation – which has a population of 16.7 million – recorded a total of 136,262 cases, 133,206 recoveries and 3,056 Covid-19 deaths since January 2020. Thailand – which has a population of 69.8 million – recorded 30,218 deaths comparatively.

So how has Cambodia managed to squash the virus?

Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Or Vandine, attributes Cambodia’s success in controlling the pandemic to vaccines and effective leadership…

“Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has made the right and timely decision to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible Cambodians and foreigners living in the country.”

A total of 94% of the Cambodian population has received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, 89% have received 2 shots, 58% have received 3 shots and 16% have had 4 shots. Most of these vaccines are China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

Starting June 9, the country will offer a 5th shot to high-risk groups.

Life in Cambodia has pretty much returned to “normal.” In April, Cambodia lifted the requirement to wear masks outdoors, but masks are still required indoors.

In November last year, Cambodia opened up its borders to fully vaccinated travellers. Fully vaccinated tourists are exempt from quarantine, pre-arrival and on-arrival Covid-19 testing. Fully vaccinated tourists must provide printed proof of their vaccination history.

Travellers who are unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, are required to quarantine for one week (at present) and are required to take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test on the final day of their quarantine period.

SOURCE: Xinhua Net

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Viggen840
    2022-06-08 12:15
    53 minutes ago, Cabra said: Btw, Cambodia is still vaccinating (offering a 5th dose starting June 6th and wearing mask indoors). And so the idiocy continues!
    image
    Loong
    2022-06-08 12:29
    Cambodia put Thailand to shame with their vaccination figures in 2021. Thanks in part to Thailand dragging their feet and waiting for the in-country produced AZ vaccine. As well as the farce with the modena vaccine. I know of people…
    image
    Scarface
    2022-06-08 12:31
    Wearing masks indoors? Man, this makes you fing weep! Unless you are playing golf when are you actually outside for any length of time? It's too hot here and the infrastructure is too crap just to walk about like you…
    image
    Boddown
    2022-06-08 13:06
    Yeah believe that headline with a grain of salt
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-08 13:27
    Of course it is. It’s an open and democratic society also. Hun Sen says so. I believe it all !!
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

