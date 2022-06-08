Cambodia officially becomes ‘Covid-Free’

Cambodia now claims it is now completely free of Covid-19, according to a statement released by the country’s health ministry yesterday. The last recorded case has recovered and Cambodia has entered a state of “Covid Zero.”

The southeast Asian nation – which has a population of 16.7 million – recorded a total of 136,262 cases, 133,206 recoveries and 3,056 Covid-19 deaths since January 2020. Thailand – which has a population of 69.8 million – recorded 30,218 deaths comparatively.

So how has Cambodia managed to squash the virus?

Secretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Or Vandine, attributes Cambodia’s success in controlling the pandemic to vaccines and effective leadership…

“Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has made the right and timely decision to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible Cambodians and foreigners living in the country.”

A total of 94% of the Cambodian population has received at least 1 dose of the vaccine, 89% have received 2 shots, 58% have received 3 shots and 16% have had 4 shots. Most of these vaccines are China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

Starting June 9, the country will offer a 5th shot to high-risk groups.

Life in Cambodia has pretty much returned to “normal.” In April, Cambodia lifted the requirement to wear masks outdoors, but masks are still required indoors.

In November last year, Cambodia opened up its borders to fully vaccinated travellers. Fully vaccinated tourists are exempt from quarantine, pre-arrival and on-arrival Covid-19 testing. Fully vaccinated tourists must provide printed proof of their vaccination history.

Travellers who are unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, are required to quarantine for one week (at present) and are required to take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test on the final day of their quarantine period.

