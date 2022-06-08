Newborn baby allegedly has broken arm after staying in Phuket hospital

A new mother in Phuket is dealing with a horrifying situation after a nurse informed her that her baby had a broken arm. The baby has had to stay in the hospital since she was born on May 23, and a doctor said she choked on amniotic fluid and needed a lung X-ray.

The mother, 30 year old Aujchara Jantararat, said that after she was released from the hospital, she was allowed to visit her baby once a week. She said that when she visited her baby on May 31, the baby was healthy, but doctors said she still had to be treated in the hospital. A week later, Aujchara received some shocking news. Aujchara told The Phuket Express…

“Yesterday, (June 6), I visited my baby again, and a nurse informed me that my baby had a broken arm. I was shocked. I tried to ask them how did it happen. They told me they needed to conclude the cause of the injury before they could give any details.”

Aujchara filed a report at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (June 7), demanding answers about her baby’s injury and what the hospital will do next. As an investigation is pending, the name of the hospital, and the doctor, have been withheld. Aujchara says she gave birth at a major hospital in Phuket Town.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express