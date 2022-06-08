Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand exempts entry visa for Saudi tourists allowing 30-day stay

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thailand yesterday moved a step further to its future relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia when it announced a 30-day visa exemption will be available to all Saudi citizens. Saudis can now enter Thailand and stay for 30 days without applying for a visa before departure.

The move comes as both nations step up to restore diplomatic relations which began at the beginning of the year after more than 30 years of dislocation.

The Blue Diamond jewelry theft from a Saudi palace by a Thai worker and the murder of Saudi diplomats and a businessman in Thailand from 1989 to 1990 soured relationships between the two proud kingdoms. But in January this year, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made an official visit to Saudi Arabia to meet the country’s leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to renew diplomatic ties.

PM Prayut expressed his regret about what had happened in the past and both leaders agreed to put everything behind them and renew their relationship and cooperation.

PM Prayut yesterday announced that tourists who hold a Saudi Arabia passport can enter and travel to Thailand for 30 days without a visa. The Thai PM says this is another promising development between the 2 countries. Prayut says more Saudis would visit Thailand after the visa agreement, and Thai people should be proud of this successful relationship and cooperation.

PM Spokeswoman, Trisuree Trisaranakun, says the new visa agreement would make it more convenient for Saudi travellers to visit Thailand.

Trisuree added that in the past Saudi Arabia allowed around 30,000 residents to visit Thailand every year, but the new arrangement will see that number increase to around 100,000 to 150,000. Trisuree says Thailand expects their trips to generate at least 5 billion baht income per year.

In the past Thailand insisted travellers from Saudi Arabia had to register for a visa on arrival at a cost of 2,000 baht for each traveller to stay in the kingdom for 15 days. Now qualifying tourists holding Saudi passports will be able to stay for 30 days with a visa exemption stamp entered in their passport on arrival at the Thai immigration checkpoint at all Thai international airports.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-08 11:29
    Question is where will all the future visa overstays be concentrated. Usual suspects... Pattaya and Bangkok. Don't imagine a lot of Saudis laying low up country.
    image
    Boddown
    2022-06-08 13:04
    30 plus don't forget your money lol
    image
    Soidog
    2022-06-08 13:32
    How enormously generous it is of the Thai authorities. This will make it easier for the Saudis to go to Thailand and spend money in the country and help the Thai economy. A totally altruistic move if ever there was…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

