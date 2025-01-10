Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai transwoman is seeking justice after a gender affirmation surgery left her needing to poop through her belly. She is demanding 700,000 baht compensation from the doctor for re-surgery with a new physician.

The 30 year old transwoman, Aoom Aim, filed a complaint against the doctor at a small hospital in the Rat Burana neighbourhood of Bangkok today, January 10. She alleged that the doctor caused her physical and emotional suffering over the past eight months.

Aoom Aim revealed to the media that her health issue arose after she underwent gender affirmation surgery at the hospital on March 28, last year. She paid 120,000 baht to have the vulva and vaginal canal created. However, the doctor failed to provide any post-surgery care instructions and discharged her after a brief rest.

Aoom Aim explained that she later felt air escaping from her artificial vaginal canal. After researching online, she discovered that this symptom was common and was expected to disappear a few months after surgery.

She said she noticed some improvement and resumed sexual activity with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, she experienced significant bleeding after sex and returned to the doctor, who found that her artificial vaginal canal had torn.

The doctor stitched the wound and repositioned her large intestine to her stomach to prevent complications to the wound to her vagina when she defecated. As a result, she had to use a bag attached to her belly for waste.

Thai tanswoman suffering after gender affirmation surgery
Photo via MGR Online

Repeated operation

The doctor promised to reposition her intestine once the wound in her vaginal canal healed. However, Aoom Aim’s condition has not improved since then.

This situation has caused significant challenges in Aoom Aim’s daily life. She has to clean the bag seven to eight times a day, and the bag occasionally leaks, emitting an unpleasant odour. She lost her confidence and is now at risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Aoom Aim sought help from a new doctor, who suspected that her artificial vaginal canal leaked since the surgery ended and that the sexual activity exacerbated the issue.

gender affirmation surgery caused Thai transwoman to defecate through belly
Photo via Amarin TV

The new doctor suggested she operate the gender affirmation surgery again to solve the issue. However, she has undergone multiple surgeries before, so correcting this problem will be more complicated and costly, with an estimated expense of 700,000 baht.

Aoom Aim stated that she intends to take legal action against her former doctor for his negligence and seeks compensation of 700,000 baht to cover the cost of the new surgery to resolve the issue.

The doctor who performed Aoom Aim’s surgery has yet to comment on the matter or present his side of the story.

