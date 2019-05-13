Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Maann Samran

Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning. Business operators are now to be checked to find the source of wastewater as well. Earlier today the President of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Ma’ann Samran admitted that 90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their wastewater.

“Now water in Bang Tao Canal is clear and has no bad smell after we dug the canal and washed out some of the heavy sediment. ”

“We are now using sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”

“Tomorrow business operators will be checked. If they are releasing wastewater into sea, they will face legal action.”

90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal.





