90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal | The Thaiger

90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal.

Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisation President Maann Samran says, “There are some hotels, restaurants and locals still releasing wastewater into Bang Tao Canal where it is flowing into the sea.”

“Only 10% of them have connected their wastewater pipe into the wastewater treatment plants.”

“Today we will use sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”

“This is not the right way to do it but in urgent situations we have to do this first.”

Phuket’s Governor gave an urgent order to solve the problem of wastewater flowing into Bang Tao Beach after the issue went viral in social media.

Read more about the post that moved the Governor to action HERE.





