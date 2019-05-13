Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | The Thaiger

The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.

The Mu Koh Surin National Park Chief Puttapot Kuprasit says, “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting that today there will be 60-70% chance of rain and high waves up to three metres in open waters of the Andaman Sea off Mu Koh Surin coast.”

“For tourist safety the national park is being temporary closed from today until November. Normally the national park is closed from May 16 to November 15 every year. The national park will be re-opened again from November 16, 2019 to May 15, 2020.





