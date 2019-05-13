Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phang Nga

Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.

The Mu Koh Surin National Park Chief Puttapot Kuprasit says, “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting that today there will be 60-70% chance of rain and high waves up to three metres in open waters of the Andaman Sea off Mu Koh Surin coast.”

“For tourist safety the national park is being temporary closed from today until November. Normally the national park is closed from May 16 to November 15 every year. The national park will be re-opened again from November 16, 2019 to May 15, 2020.

Krabi

Weather warning issued for Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

May 7, 2019

By

An urgent weather warning for heavy rains, strong winds and wave warning has been issued by the Phuket Governor.

Issued at 11am today, the warning forecasts “a strong westerly wind is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.”

The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People should proceed with caution. Similarly, all ships should proceed with caution and small boat should stay ashore.”

Today’s official forecast from the Thai Meteorological Bureau…

Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Westerly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Phang Nga

One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 week ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

A boy has drowned while two others have been rescued from the seas off Phang Nga. At 4.20am this morning the dead body of a 12 year old was found under the Natai Bridge, about one kilometre from where he went missing.

Kokkloi Police were notified that the three children had been washed out to sea by a wave near the Natai Pier in Kokloi, Phang Nga yesterday.

Two of them were male twins aged 12 years old named Ittikorn and Ittinop R-ree, the other was a nine year old girl Sukanya Saeang.

Two of them were rescued – Ittakorn and Sukanya – while Ittinop remained missing. The search was launched immediately and continued until dark but failed to find the boy. The search continuing again this morning when they found the boy’s body.

Environment

Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

May 5, 2019

By

“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”

Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.

Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.

Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.

Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.

Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.

The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.

Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.

