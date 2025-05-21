Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

A dramatic day unfolded on the roads of Phuket yesterday, when a Thai motorcyclist and his Italian passenger made a swift getaway after smashing into a van. Their escape, however, was short-lived as they later collided with an SUV, leaving both with serious injuries.

Officers from Patong Police Station responded to the accident near Phra Baramee Soi 5 on Phra Baramee Road in the Kathu district of Phuket at 7.42am, yesterday, May 20. Upon arrival, they found a wrecked red Honda Zoomer X motorcycle and an SUV with a damaged bumper.

The SUV driver was uninjured, while the two people from the motorcycle were seriously hurt. Both were reportedly unconscious on the road and were rushed to Patong Hospital.

The motorcycle rider was later identified as 23 year old Thai national Hakimi Sudha, while the passenger was 28 year old Italian citizen, Yazid Idrissi Aatouf.

Witnesses told police that Hakimi had crashed his motorcycle into a van before fleeing the scene and subsequently colliding with the SUV. As a result, police summoned the van driver for questioning.

The van driver stated that the motorcyclist struck his vehicle near Karim Roundabout and fled the scene at high speed. Shortly afterwards, the rider lost control and crashed into the SUV.

As of now, police have not charged the motorcyclist. They intend to wait until both injured men recover before conducting further questioning.

Netizens speculated that Hakimi was providing a ride-hailing service to the Italian man. They called on police to investigate whether the service was being operated legally.

Some taxi drivers took to social media to urge police to crack down on illegal ride services, arguing that such drivers may not follow standard safety procedures, thereby putting passengers at risk.

Another recent motorcycle crash occurred on May 10, when a family of three tragically lost their lives after the father lost control of the vehicle and collided with a streetlight on Sakdidet Road in the Mueang district of Phuket.

In April, a Russian couple crashed their motorcycle into renowned British restaurant owner Ricky Eury, leaving him with severe injuries. The British man suffered a fractured skull, brain haemorrhage, broken nose and broken ribs. There has been no official report on whether the Russian motorcyclist has taken responsibility for the incident.