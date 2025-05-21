Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province

A 49 year old man was found dead on a hammock yesterday at the Kiatisak Rice Seed Store in Chai Nat province. The police, along with a doctor from Chai Nat Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, attended the scene.

The deceased, Wasan, was discovered lying on his back with foam at his mouth and vomit on the ground beneath him. The location was a rice seed warehouse in the Mueang district, Chai Nat province.

The store owner, Paitoon, revealed that Wassan had been diving for shellfish in a canal before helping to lift over 100 sacks of rice with five or six colleagues. Although the work was not overly strenuous, it is believed Wassan may have been fatigued from his earlier activities and the hot, humid weather.

This reportedly led to symptoms resembling fainting. His colleagues prepared a remedy for him and advised him to visit a hospital, but he declined.

A fellow worker, Wao, recounted that Wassan fainted around 5pm after finishing the day’s work. He later got up to shower and rested for just half an hour before he was found dead on the hammock, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, officials suspect that the cause of death may be heatstroke or a health condition exacerbated by extreme heat. The body was sent to the hospital for an official autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

In similar news, a 46 year old man was discovered dead inside his vehicle behind a rented room in the Khlong Nakhon Nueang Khet area of Mueang Chachoengsao district.

Police, along with forensic doctors from Phutthasothon Hospital and rescue teams, arrived at the scene around 10.30am on March 10 following reports of the incident.

The grey Isuzu pickup truck, registered in Nakhon Phanom, was found parked beneath a banana tree. A large umbrella and sheets of paper had been placed over the windshield. Inside the vehicle, the man, identified as Chaisak, was found in the driver’s seat wearing only boxer shorts.