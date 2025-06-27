Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay

Irish suspect faces multiple crimes, including drug possession, assault, theft, and traffic violations

Friday, June 27, 2025
Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Immigration officers in Krabi apprehended an Irish national who overstayed his visa by 415 days.

Yesterday, June 26, Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, along with senior immigration officials, coordinated with the Irish police to locate the suspect, who has a history of criminal activities in Ireland.

The Irishman is reportedly involved in numerous crimes, including 12 offences related to drug possession under the Drug Abuse Act of 1977/27, two offences related to possession with intent to supply drugs, three counts of assault, nine violations concerning public order, and one count each of theft and traffic violations. He is also wanted for escaping custody twice, intentionally damaging property five times, and causing public disturbance twice by using violence.

Other offences include two counts involving dogs, two for stalking or harassment, one for illegal possession of a firearm, and breaking into a residence for criminal purposes. Additionally, he faces charges for failing to comply with police orders and possessing items that could be used as weapons. He was also caught using a phone in custody without permission.

The man was found residing in Krabi province after immigration officers, working with Irish police, traced him to a location in Krabi Mueang district. He was spotted outside a shop in Sai Thai subdistrict, leading to his arrest for overstaying his visa.

Upon checking his identification, it was confirmed that the Irishman is wanted by Irish police. Consequently, he was charged with overstaying his visa and has been handed over to the Mueang Krabi Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Irish police are pursuing the fugitive for various crimes, including violent disturbances, assault, cocaine distribution, money laundering, and unlawful detention of children and women. These offences occurred between 2023 and 2024, before he arrived in Thailand.

Residents with information about foreigners committing crimes, particularly drug-related offences or overstaying their visas, are encouraged to report to the immigration hotline 1178 or contact the Krabi Immigration Office at 075-611097.

Fugitive Irishman caught in Thailand after 415-day visa overstay

