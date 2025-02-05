Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest
Photo courtesy of Karon Police via The Phuket News

A reckless Tunisian tourist led Karon Police on a dramatic chase after blowing through a checkpoint along Karon Beach Road last night.

At 8.08pm yesterday, February 4, officers stationed on Patak Road, near the southern end of Karon Beach, signalled for a red Honda Scoopy motorcycle to stop. However, the rider, identified as 23 year old Samir Brki, ignored their orders and swerved into oncoming traffic before speeding off.

Police immediately gave chase, pursuing Brki with a motorcycle and patrol car. The chase ended 300 metres away, near a hotel entrance on Patak Road, where officers managed to apprehend him.

A search of Brki revealed no illegal items but police discovered he did not have a valid driver’s licence. His motorcycle was seized, and he was arrested before being taken to Karon Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police have yet to confirm if additional charges will be filed for evading the checkpoint but police continue to crack down on reckless behaviour on Phuket’s roads, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Karon Police stopped three foreigners at a checkpoint in Phuket for illegal modifications to their motorcycles, as part of a crackdown on traffic violations by both Thai and foreign riders.

At 3.30pm on February 3, officers stationed outside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket signalled for a French national, 29 year old Mehdi Lamine Chidekh, to pull over for inspection while riding his Yamaha TMAX motorcycle.

Upon examination, police found that Chidekh’s bike had been fitted with illegal accessories and a modified exhaust pipe that produced excessive engine noise, violating local regulations. However, no other illegal items were found in his possession.

The operation is part of Phuket’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce strict vehicle regulations. Authorities continue to urge both locals and tourists to comply with traffic laws, warning that violators will face penalties.

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

