Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

Photo courtesy of Karon Police via The Phuket News

A reckless Tunisian tourist led Karon Police on a dramatic chase after blowing through a checkpoint along Karon Beach Road last night.

At 8.08pm yesterday, February 4, officers stationed on Patak Road, near the southern end of Karon Beach, signalled for a red Honda Scoopy motorcycle to stop. However, the rider, identified as 23 year old Samir Brki, ignored their orders and swerved into oncoming traffic before speeding off.

Advertisements

Police immediately gave chase, pursuing Brki with a motorcycle and patrol car. The chase ended 300 metres away, near a hotel entrance on Patak Road, where officers managed to apprehend him.

A search of Brki revealed no illegal items but police discovered he did not have a valid driver’s licence. His motorcycle was seized, and he was arrested before being taken to Karon Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police have yet to confirm if additional charges will be filed for evading the checkpoint but police continue to crack down on reckless behaviour on Phuket’s roads, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Karon Police stopped three foreigners at a checkpoint in Phuket for illegal modifications to their motorcycles, as part of a crackdown on traffic violations by both Thai and foreign riders.

At 3.30pm on February 3, officers stationed outside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket signalled for a French national, 29 year old Mehdi Lamine Chidekh, to pull over for inspection while riding his Yamaha TMAX motorcycle.

Advertisements

Upon examination, police found that Chidekh’s bike had been fitted with illegal accessories and a modified exhaust pipe that produced excessive engine noise, violating local regulations. However, no other illegal items were found in his possession.

The operation is part of Phuket’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and enforce strict vehicle regulations. Authorities continue to urge both locals and tourists to comply with traffic laws, warning that violators will face penalties.