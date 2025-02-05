Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
80 1 minute read
Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Five Thai nationals held hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas for over a year, are scheduled to return home on Saturday, February 8, as stated by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Yesterday, February 4, the minister updated on the repatriation efforts from Israel. The Thai hostages returning are Sathien Suwannakham, Pongsak Thaenna, Watchara Sriaou, Surasak Rumnao, and Bannawat Saethao.

Advertisements

While their return is initially planned for Saturday, February 8, this is contingent on their physical and mental well-being. Maris mentioned that Israeli officials and relevant agencies have been instructed to adhere to medical recommendations before repatriation proceeds.

Regarding the one remaining Thai hostage, no definitive information is available yet, and efforts to ascertain their status continue.

Related Articles

Discussions with allies and Israeli officials are ongoing. The Thai government is navigating diplomatic channels with both parties involved. Given the situation’s sensitivity, operations are being conducted discreetly, though there is optimism for positive developments soon.

The deaths of two Thai nationals have been confirmed, and the minister has also requested their repatriation.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended Thailand’s contribution to ceasefire negotiations, which facilitated the release of more Thai hostages. He urged Thailand to continue collaboration with Israel and other countries to secure the remaining hostage’s release.

Advertisements

The foreign minister credited the hostages’ release to Thailand’s robust relationships with nations like Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, the US, and Israel.

“This clearly demonstrates our potential for collaborating with friends and allies. While the two sides are at opposite ends, we stand in the middle and can push for negotiations through our diplomatic channels.”

Further cooperation between these countries can act as a bridge builder, along with the labour collaboration that makes Thai workers integral to Israel’s agricultural sector, reported Bangkok Post.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa stated that upon their return, the five workers would receive moral and financial support.

Latest Thailand News
Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht Crime News

Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht

53 minutes ago
Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results Bangkok News

Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results

1 hour ago
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub Business News

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal Business News

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht Bangkok News

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

2 hours ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos Crime News

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

2 hours ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8 Politics News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

2 hours ago
Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest Crime News

Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

2 hours ago
Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus Thailand News

Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus

2 hours ago
Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown Bangkok News

Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown

2 hours ago
King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand Thailand News

King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand

3 hours ago
Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare Central Thailand News

Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare

3 hours ago
Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin Crime News

Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin

3 hours ago
Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi Crime News

Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested Crime News

Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested

3 hours ago
CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Entertainment

CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife&#8217;s car, writes vulgarities on it Crime News

Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife’s car, writes vulgarities on it

3 hours ago
Man arrested after girlfriend&#8217;s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital Crime News

Man arrested after girlfriend’s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital

3 hours ago
Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt Crime News

Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht

4 hours ago
Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form Bangkok News

Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form

4 hours ago
Romance scammer &#8216;Noon Hundred Faces&#8217; caught after 4 million baht loss Crime News

Romance scammer ‘Noon Hundred Faces’ caught after 4 million baht loss

4 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown Crime News

Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown

4 hours ago
Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani Crime News

Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
80 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

2 hours ago