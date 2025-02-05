Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Five Thai nationals held hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas for over a year, are scheduled to return home on Saturday, February 8, as stated by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Yesterday, February 4, the minister updated on the repatriation efforts from Israel. The Thai hostages returning are Sathien Suwannakham, Pongsak Thaenna, Watchara Sriaou, Surasak Rumnao, and Bannawat Saethao.

While their return is initially planned for Saturday, February 8, this is contingent on their physical and mental well-being. Maris mentioned that Israeli officials and relevant agencies have been instructed to adhere to medical recommendations before repatriation proceeds.

Regarding the one remaining Thai hostage, no definitive information is available yet, and efforts to ascertain their status continue.

Discussions with allies and Israeli officials are ongoing. The Thai government is navigating diplomatic channels with both parties involved. Given the situation’s sensitivity, operations are being conducted discreetly, though there is optimism for positive developments soon.

The deaths of two Thai nationals have been confirmed, and the minister has also requested their repatriation.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended Thailand’s contribution to ceasefire negotiations, which facilitated the release of more Thai hostages. He urged Thailand to continue collaboration with Israel and other countries to secure the remaining hostage’s release.

The foreign minister credited the hostages’ release to Thailand’s robust relationships with nations like Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, the US, and Israel.

“This clearly demonstrates our potential for collaborating with friends and allies. While the two sides are at opposite ends, we stand in the middle and can push for negotiations through our diplomatic channels.”

Further cooperation between these countries can act as a bridge builder, along with the labour collaboration that makes Thai workers integral to Israel’s agricultural sector, reported Bangkok Post.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa stated that upon their return, the five workers would receive moral and financial support.