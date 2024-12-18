Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) and Krungthai Bank launched a new service allowing people to apply for international driving licences through the Paotang app, offering convenience and speed with 24-hour accessibility. This collaboration aims to enhance public services through digital technology.

The initiative was announced by Suparpong Piyachote, Deputy Minister of Transport, alongside Jirut Wisanjit, DLT Director General, and Thawatchai Chiwananth, Head of Product & Business Solutions at Krungthai Bank. The service is designed to streamline the process of obtaining an international driving licence by making it available on the Paotang app, accessible at any time and from anywhere.

Suparpong noted the government’s commitment to improving public service efficiency in the digital era, emphasising the use of modern technology to continuously enhance transport services. The collaboration aligns with government policies to integrate digital technology into public service delivery, supporting national development in line with international standards.

DLT and Krungthai Bank have jointly developed this electronic application process for international driving licences as part of their service development project. This aims to reduce the need for travel and associated costs for the public.

The process involves submitting an application, verifying information, identity confirmation, payment, and the issuance and mailing of the licence, all of which can be completed swiftly and conveniently.

Jirut highlighted the rising demand for international driving licences among Thai citizens traveling abroad for work or leisure, noting that over 160,000 licences were issued in the fiscal year 2024.

The Ministry of Transport has tasked digital platforms with innovating and elevating public service delivery, leading to this collaboration with Krungthai Bank. The service caters to those driving in countries under the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Vienna Convention of 1968.

The system connects data from relevant agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration, the Department of Consular Affairs, and Thailand Post Company Limited, ensuring comprehensive service coverage. Officially available from today, the service will continue to expand into other areas such as licence renewal and annual tax payments.

Thawatchai described this as the first digital service in Thailand for applying for an international driving licence via the Paotang app. The system covers all steps, from data entry and photo uploads to fee payments through digital channels like Paotang Pay, Krungthai Bank accounts, and G-Wallet.

The service’s postal delivery option further simplifies the process, reducing document preparation time, travel costs, and processing time, aligning with the Ministry of Transport’s future public service enhancement goals.

Krungthai Bank plans to expand its services to include vehicle tax payments, insurance, traffic fine systems, and even digital medical certificates for domestic licence renewals. These expansions aim to provide greater convenience to the public, reflecting the bank’s commitment to driving technology and innovation for accessible, convenient, and fast nationwide services, ultimately improving the quality of life for Thai citizens, reported KhaoSod.