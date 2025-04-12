Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road

Motorists are being warned to steer clear of Patak Road over Kata Hill, following a dramatic accident involving a 10-wheel truck. The truck skidded on the wet, rain-slicked road and crashed into three power poles, bringing down live cables and causing major disruptions.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 12.15pm yesterday, April 11, has led to a temporary road closure between Kata and Chalong. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but significant damage was done to both the power poles and the road.

According to officers on the scene, the truck’s brake failure was the cause of the skid. As the vehicle slid uncontrollably, it struck the power poles along the road, knocking all three of them down. The collision resulted in power cables hanging dangerously over the road, creating an additional hazard for passing vehicles.

Emergency response teams, including traffic police, were quickly dispatched to secure the area and control the flow of traffic. Both the uphill and downhill lanes of Patak Road have been temporarily closed as crews work to clear debris and repair the damage.

Officers have warned that the closure could last for up to four to five hours, urging drivers to plan alternate routes.

In the meantime, officials advise motorists to avoid the affected stretch of road and use Saiyuan-Kata Road as a detour. For those heading towards Laem Phromthep, Khok Ta Node Road is also recommended as a temporary shortcut, reported The Phuket News.

With the busy tourist season in full swing, this accident has caused significant traffic congestion in the area, and commuters are urged to exercise patience while repairs are underway. The closure has disrupted not only local traffic but also affected the flow of tourists trying to reach popular destinations in the area.

As the clean-up operation continues, drivers are advised to stay updated on road conditions and take alternate routes to avoid unnecessary delays. Local officials will keep the public informed as the situation develops.