Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

Bangkok officials announced the closure of the Ratchathewi intersection flyover for three years to facilitate the construction of the Ratchathewi underground electric train station.

The closure, starting today, January 17 at 10pm and lasting until April 30, 2028, is expected to cause significant traffic congestion. City officials are recommending alternative routes to mitigate the impact and are emphasising efforts to manage traffic disruption effectively.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompol revealed, at the Irawat Pattana Building in Din Daeng, that discussions have been held with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) regarding the closure of the Ratchathewi flyover.

These discussions stressed the importance of minimising traffic impact by optimising various traffic patterns, including adjustments on Rama 1 Road from Chalerm Phao to Ratchaprasong intersection. This involves three lanes on the Central World side and another three lanes on the National Police Office side, aimed at improving traffic flow in the area.

Officials are urged to model and clearly define the operational timeline for these plans. Additional shuttle bus services are to be introduced to further alleviate the situation. Wisanu pointed out that previous proposals focused solely on easing congestion at the Ratchathewi intersection. However, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) seeks to extend the analysis to routes crossing the intersection, including those leading to Rama 4, Sukhumvit, Thonglor, Ekkamai, and Si Ayutthaya roads.

Traffic police will be engaged to monitor and help ease congestion, enhancing staff deployment to manage the flow and enforce strict penalties on vehicles obstructing traffic during construction. Acknowledging the inevitable heavy impact on motorists, Wisanu emphasised the need for a multidimensional approach.

The BMA has proposed that contractors install a traffic signal system responsive to real-time traffic conditions at the Ratchathewi intersection. This system is intended to be integrated into future operational plans. Additionally, adjustments to pavement curbs are being requested to facilitate easier left turns from Si Ayutthaya Road onto Phetchaburi Road.

The MRTA has advised alternative routes during the Ratchathewi flyover closure. For those travelling from Nakhon Sawan Road to eastern Bangkok, taking a right at the Nang Loeng intersection onto Phitsanulok Road, then a left at the Yommarat intersection to use the Sirirat Expressway and exiting at Rama 9 Road is recommended. Alternatively, travellers can take Si Ayutthaya Road by turning right at Nang Loeng intersection, left at Urupong intersection onto Rama 6 Road, and then right at Si Ayutthaya intersection, continuing on Chatuchak Road to Rama 9 Road.

Another route for those on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road is to take a right in front of the Royal Plaza onto Si Ayutthaya Road, left at Wat Benja intersection onto Rama 5 Road, and right at Ratchawithi intersection to pass the Victory Monument and continue on Din Daeng Road to Rama 9 Road. These routes aim to direct traffic towards eastern Bangkok during the long-term construction period, reported KhaoSod.