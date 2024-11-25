Shore thing: Foreign couple shamed by locals for public sex on Phuket beach

Another foreign couple faced criticism from locals in Phuket after they were caught engaging in sexual activity on Kata Beach yesterday.

A picture of the foreign couple, whose nationalities remain unidentified, was shared by the Phuket Times. The page posted the image for its followers today, November 25, with a caption that read…

“It’s windy and chilly. Foreign tourists were caught in a standard sexual position on Kata Beach, Phuket.”

The image of the couple was shared in the comments section. Fortunately, no video was attached despite numerous requests from the page’s followers. From the photo, it appears the person who took it was very close to the couple.

Many Thai netizens criticised the couple for their explicit act, while others shared their experiences of witnessing public sexual encounters in various locations across Phuket.

Several commenters noted that such behaviour seemingly becomes commonplace in the province.

“Edited picture? Video evidence, please!”

“I caught another couple on Kalim Beach at 2am. It happened in a popular spot near a pink cafe.”

“This is the behaviour of a few bad farangs and has nothing to do with Phuket officials. Stop blaming the government. You should become prime minister yourself and see what you can do about this. Funny comments are better than pointless complaints.”

“Did you sneak over to take their picture?”

“Stop blurring the image. People like this deserve to be shamed.”

“This isn’t news. It’s something that’s been happening for a long time.”

This incident is expected to conclude in the same manner as similar cases previously reported. Foreign couples caught engaging in public sexual acts often manage to avoid charges, unlike some Thai couples who face fines for similar behaviour.

In May, a homeless couple in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen province was fined 500 baht each for violating Section 388 of the Criminal Code by having sex in public.

Additionally, three Thai nationals were fined 500 baht each after they were caught engaging in a threesome on a pedestrian bridge in the northern province of Phitsanulok last year.