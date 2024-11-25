Khao San Road festive bookings hit a European slump (video)

Picture courtesy of TripSavvy

The famed Khao San Road, once a bustling hub of backpacker activity in Bangkok, finds itself facing a slowdown in hotel bookings as the festive season approaches.

According to Khaosan Business Association President Sanga Ruangwattanakul, reservations for the key dates of December 30 to December 31 have slumped to around 60%, down from 70% the previous year. This downturn is largely thanks to European tourists pumping the brakes on plans, rocked by the ongoing turmoil of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

European travellers, typically making up a hefty 80% of the Khao San crowd, hail from the UK, France, Germany, and Italy. The remainder comes from elsewhere in Asia. Despite the current figures, Sanga is keeping his chin up, betting on a surge in bookings as the festive period nears.

In true Khao San style, a lively New Year’s Eve countdown is set to dazzle the street on December 31, with an expected throng of 50,000 to 70,000 tourists. Each visitor is expected to splash out an average of 1,000 baht, potentially funnelling over 70 million baht into the local economy.

The holiday spirit kicks off on December 24 with a glitzy display of Christmas lights. Sanga is banking on Khao San’s enduring allure as a tourist magnet, though he admits that alcohol sales haven’t quite popped. Thai visitors, feeling the pinch of shrinking wallets, are more mindful about spending.

In tackling this fiscal tightening, Sanga is championing stronger government measures to rev up spending. Proposals like tax breaks through initiatives such as Easy E-Receipt (Shop Dee Mee Kuen) or “Khon La Khreung (co-payment subsidy) are on his wish list to get cash registers ringing.

Sanga is cheering on government plans to boost revenues via the 5F industries (food, film, festivals, Thai boxing (Thai fight), and fashion. Raising the profile of these sectors could beckon more global tourists to Thailand’s vibrant shores.

Sanga’s insights paint a picture of both the hurdles and hopes for Khao San Road. As the New Year’s Eve looms, there’s optimism that this iconic stretch will once again pulse with the energy and excitement that have made it a must-visit on every traveller’s map.

