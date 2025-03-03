Russian man found dead in Phuket, police investigate possible drug link

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

Phuket City police are investigating the death of a 41 year old Russian man whose body was discovered at a residence in Koh Kaew.

Police Lieutenant Saruta Phumduang, the Deputy Chief of Investigation at Phuket City Police, was informed of the incident around 8pm, yesterday evening, March 2, prompting the deployment of officers to the location. Forensic experts from Vachira Phuket Hospital also assisted in the investigation.

Upon reaching the residence, officers located the Russian man’s body on the floor, with no immediate signs of assault observed.

According to preliminary findings, the man’s girlfriend found his body at approximately 6pm and, upon checking, determined he had already died.

The police report did not provide clarity on the time gap between the discovery and the notification of the police.

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

At the scene, police found a syringe and a white powdery substance on a coffee table near the deceased. Part of the white powder was on a teaspoon, with a lighter placed nearby.

The Phuket Provincial Forensic Science Office was engaged to collect and analyse the substance to determine if it was a drug and whether it contributed to the man’s death, reported The Phuket News.

Photographs from the scene showed books on the table, suggesting that the Russian man might have been seeking recovery at the time of his passing. Nevertheless, police confirmed that they are continuing their investigation to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Photo: Phuket City Police

In similar news, a Russian tourist was found dead by hanging in an apartment in Na Jomtien, Sattahip. Na Jomtien police received a report at 11pm on January 8 about the incident involving a foreign national in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. Police officers and rescue workers from the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation responded promptly to the scene.

