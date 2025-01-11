Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment

Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment
Photo courtesy of Matichon via The Pattaya News

A Russian tourist was found dead by hanging in an apartment in Na Jomtien, Sattahip. Na Jomtien police received a report at 11pm on Wednesday, January 8, about the incident involving a foreign national in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. Police officers and rescue workers from the Sawang Rojanatham Foundation responded promptly to the scene.

The body of 39 year old Russian national, Batsevichus, was found in a second-floor room. He was discovered unclothed, hanging by an orange nylon rope tied to a wardrobe door handle. The police estimated that he had been dead for between five and 10 hours. No indications of assault were observed on the body, and it was subsequently removed for further examination.

Upon inspecting the room, police found no evidence of disturbance or struggle. A friend of the deceased reported visiting him after unsuccessful attempts to contact him. Using a spare key provided by the accommodation, the friend entered the room and was shocked to find the victim’s body, leading them to immediately alert the police.

Na Jomtien police initially suspected suicide as the cause of death, though the exact motive remains under investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

The body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death. The victim’s embassy has been informed to notify his family.

According to Pacific Time Thailand, there is at least one suicide attempt every 10 minutes in Thailand. Limited mental health support, especially for suicidal issues, is a key factor. Suicide hotlines exist but are difficult to access. The pandemic worsened financial woes, while cultural traditions often drive improper mental illness treatments.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

