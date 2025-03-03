Thai man blames social security delay for brother’s death

A Thai man blamed delayed treatment under the Social Security Office (SSO) for his brother’s death while others came forward to express their disappointment over the poor quality of medical care provided under the SSO.

Facebook user Chatpat Chuthichok shared the story of his brother yesterday, March 2. His brother died in hospital on February 28 after a lengthy wait for treatment. Chatpat did not disclose the hospital’s name or location but emphasised that his brother was treated under the SSO scheme.

Chatpat’s 52 year old brother first visited the hospital on February 27, experiencing tightness and pain in his chest, as well as difficulty breathing. He arrived at around 8pm and was given medication and a blood test before being placed in the intensive care unit.

At approximately 11pm, a medical professional advised Chatpat’s brother to return home and rest, insisting that he was not displaying any serious symptoms.

Unfortunately, Chatpat’s brother had to return to the hospital at 5am on February 28 with the same symptoms, now more severe. A nurse directed him to rest on a patient’s bed while waiting for a doctor. He remained there until 8am, when his condition worsened.

Poor medical care

He was eventually rushed to the X-ray room, after which the medical team informed Chatpat and other family members that he suffered heart failure. Doctors were attempting to save his life.

Chatpat’s family told the hospital that they wanted the best possible medical care for him and were willing to pay for treatment beyond what was covered by the SSO. However, it was too late. Chatpat’s brother passed away that day.

Chatpat issued a public message, addressing both the general public and the SSO.

“Be careful if you receive treatment under the SSO. The doctor will only perform an external diagnosis and leave you to wait if you are still conscious. They will wait until you are near death before providing treatment. Rest in peace, brother. #SuckSocialSecurity”

Many Thai netizens shared their own disappointing experiences with SSO medical care, citing excessive waiting times, allegedly rude medical staff, careless diagnoses and treatments, and high monthly contributions.

Ratchanok Srinok, an MP from the People’s Party, expressed her condolences to the family and shared her views on the issue.

She stated that it was unclear whether the problem stemmed from a doctor’s misdiagnosis or from hospitals prioritising the funds they could claim from the SSO over patient care.

SSO’s alleged corruption

Ratchanok alleged that some hospitals sought to treat as many SSO patients as possible to maximise profits, resulting in less time spent per patient and a decline in service and treatment quality.

She is now investigating allegations of corruption within the SSO. The organisation’s management board has been accused of misusing contributors’ funds for luxury trips abroad and engaging in costly and ineffective projects.

The MP also encouraged both employees and employers who contribute to the SSO to share their experiences in the comments section.

Weerachai Phutdhawong, a lecturer at Kasetsart University, also commented on Ratchanok’s Facebook post.

“SSO patients are treated as second-class citizens and sent to separate hospital buildings. Doctors give quick diagnoses, prescribe only paracetamol, and send patients home to suffer the same conditions.”

Some employers noted that while they were required to contribute to the SSO, the healthcare provided was insufficient and poor in quality. As a result, they had to purchase private health insurance for their employees, doubling their expenses unnecessarily.