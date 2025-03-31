Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
249 1 minute read
Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub
Picture courtesy of HSBC

Thailand is making moves to woo foreign investors and expats, rolling out a brand-new one-stop shop for investment and visa services in the heart of Bangkok.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra cut the ribbon on Monday at the grand opening of the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC), housed in the sleek One Bangkok building in Pathum Wan.

Located on the corner of Witthayu and Rama IV roads, right next to Lumpini Park, the centre is set to streamline bureaucracy and fast-track investment, visa, and work permit processes.

Spanning the 6th and 7th floors of the Parade Zone, TIESC is a joint effort by the Board of Investment, the Immigration Bureau, and the Department of Employment. The goal? To make Thailand an even hotter destination for international investors and long-term expats.

Related Articles

“Facilitating investment in Thailand through cutting-edge technology and digital innovation is a key priority for this government,” the Thai premier said.

The 38 year old prime minister highlighted Thailand’s economic transformation, pointing out that last year’s 3,100 investment applications, worth a staggering 1.1 trillion baht, reflected growing global confidence in the country.

Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

TIESC, she emphasised, is not just a service hub but a cultural and economic bridge, linking Thailand to the world while creating opportunities for international businesses and professionals.

The new centre arrives as Thailand shakes up its visa policies to attract more tourists and long-term residents, Bangkok Post reported

Although recent reports indicate that Thailand is considering reducing the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days back to 30 days due to concerns over misuse of the extended period.

This potential policy change aims to address issues related to foreigners engaging in unauthorized activities during their stay. However, as of now, no official implementation date has been announced.

Travelers should stay updated on visa regulations before planning their visit to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision Road deaths

Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision

29 minutes ago
Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution Business News

Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution

39 minutes ago
Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi

59 minutes ago
On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal Business News

On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal

1 hour ago
Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok Bangkok News

Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub Visa Information

Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub

2 hours ago
MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact Bangkok News

MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact

2 hours ago
Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt Crime News

Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt

2 hours ago
Phuket eyes jackpot as entertainment complex bill hits Parliament Phuket News

Phuket eyes jackpot as entertainment complex bill hits Parliament

2 hours ago
Pickup hit by train in Surat Thani, two dead, three injured Road deaths

Pickup hit by train in Surat Thani, two dead, three injured

3 hours ago
Phuket stunner snatches Miss Grand Thailand 2025 crown Phuket News

Phuket stunner snatches Miss Grand Thailand 2025 crown

3 hours ago
Tragic truck accident in Phetchabun claims two children&#8217;s lives Road deaths

Tragic truck accident in Phetchabun claims two children’s lives

3 hours ago
Scent of a scam: Pattaya cops sniff out fake perfume racket Pattaya News

Scent of a scam: Pattaya cops sniff out fake perfume racket

4 hours ago
Lottery fans eye Shinawatra family for April 1 lucky numbers Thailand News

Lottery fans eye Shinawatra family for April 1 lucky numbers

4 hours ago
Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of teen in Nonthaburi Crime News

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of teen in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Crack scare sparks Bangkok evacuations but no quake recorded Bangkok News

Crack scare sparks Bangkok evacuations but no quake recorded

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai MP faces possible expulsion for Kla Dharma ties Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP faces possible expulsion for Kla Dharma ties

5 hours ago
FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand Thailand News

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

5 hours ago
Lottery winners flock to Chon Buri temple for blessings Thailand News

Lottery winners flock to Chon Buri temple for blessings

5 hours ago
Pattaya man dies after fall during scrap metal theft at condo Pattaya News

Pattaya man dies after fall during scrap metal theft at condo

6 hours ago
Chinese men face charges for illegal entry at Bangkok disaster site Bangkok News

Chinese men face charges for illegal entry at Bangkok disaster site

6 hours ago
Earthquake causes up to 100 billion baht damage, economy unaffected Business News

Earthquake causes up to 100 billion baht damage, economy unaffected

6 hours ago
Father in Nakhon Phanom assaults toddler son amid drug influence Crime News

Father in Nakhon Phanom assaults toddler son amid drug influence

6 hours ago
Quake rumbles Thailand but Phuket stands firm Phuket News

Quake rumbles Thailand but Phuket stands firm

7 hours ago
Foreign man arrested for vandalism in Pattaya, locals outraged Pattaya News

Foreign man arrested for vandalism in Pattaya, locals outraged

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsExpatsThailand NewsTourism NewsVisa Information
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
249 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi

Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi

59 minutes ago
On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal

On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal

1 hour ago
Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok

Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok

2 hours ago
MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact

MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact

2 hours ago