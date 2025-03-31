Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub

Thailand is making moves to woo foreign investors and expats, rolling out a brand-new one-stop shop for investment and visa services in the heart of Bangkok.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra cut the ribbon on Monday at the grand opening of the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC), housed in the sleek One Bangkok building in Pathum Wan.

Located on the corner of Witthayu and Rama IV roads, right next to Lumpini Park, the centre is set to streamline bureaucracy and fast-track investment, visa, and work permit processes.

Spanning the 6th and 7th floors of the Parade Zone, TIESC is a joint effort by the Board of Investment, the Immigration Bureau, and the Department of Employment. The goal? To make Thailand an even hotter destination for international investors and long-term expats.

“Facilitating investment in Thailand through cutting-edge technology and digital innovation is a key priority for this government,” the Thai premier said.

The 38 year old prime minister highlighted Thailand’s economic transformation, pointing out that last year’s 3,100 investment applications, worth a staggering 1.1 trillion baht, reflected growing global confidence in the country.

TIESC, she emphasised, is not just a service hub but a cultural and economic bridge, linking Thailand to the world while creating opportunities for international businesses and professionals.

The new centre arrives as Thailand shakes up its visa policies to attract more tourists and long-term residents, Bangkok Post reported

Although recent reports indicate that Thailand is considering reducing the visa-free stay for tourists from 60 days back to 30 days due to concerns over misuse of the extended period.

This potential policy change aims to address issues related to foreigners engaging in unauthorized activities during their stay. However, as of now, no official implementation date has been announced.

Travelers should stay updated on visa regulations before planning their visit to Thailand.