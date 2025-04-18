4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok

4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Police today successfully rescued four Indian nationals from a kidnapping for ransom operation carried out by fellow countrymen at a house in Bangkok.

An Indian man named Sanjeeve Kumar filed a complaint with officers at Yannawa Police Station on Wednesday, April 16 after learning that his two friends, Ramesh Sharmar and Amandeep Kajal, were detained by a criminal gang.

Sharmar’s younger sister received a call from a suspect and subsequently informed Kumar, who was staying in Bangkok.

Kumar told police that he and two other friends had arrived in Bangkok on April 5 and were initially staying at a hotel in the Sathon area. On April 11, they moved to another hotel in the Silom district.

While travelling around Bangkok, the three met a fellow Indian national who invited them to travel to Vietnam. They agreed but Kumar was unable to join them immediately as his visa had not yet been approved. As a result, he allowed Sharmar and Kajal to leave for Vietnam first.

The two men left the Silom hotel between 6pm and 7pm on April 14 with another Indian man, whose identity remains unknown.

Indian men kidnapped for ransom
Shamar, Kumar, and Kajal | Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

While waiting for his visa, Kumar received a call from Sharmar’s sister informing him that the gang had kidnapped Sharmar and Kajal and was demanding a ransom of 2.5 million rupees (approximately 980,000 baht) for their release. The gang threatened to harm the two if the money was not paid.

Police rescued Indian nationals from kidnapping
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Kumar reported the incident to police, and an investigation led officers to a house on Soi Sukhumvit 109 in the Yannawa district of Bangkok. Officers encountered one Indian man outside the house and another on the first floor.

According to police, both suspects attempted to flee by running to the second floor but were apprehended. On the second floor, officers discovered four Indian nationals being held in a single bedroom. Three additional individuals, whose nationalities were not disclosed, were guarding them.

One of the Indian suspects was reportedly identified as Sandu Deep but the identities of the others were not included in the report.

Indian operates kidnapping for ransom in Bangkok
One of the alleged Indian suspects, Sandu Deep. | Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Both the suspects and the victims were taken to the police station for further questioning. Legal proceedings against the criminal gang are currently ongoing.

Police stated that the suspects could face charges under Section 313 of the Thai Criminal Law, which pertains to unlawful detention for ransom. The penalties include the death sentence, life imprisonment, 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 300,000 to 400,000 baht, or a combination of imprisonment and a fine.

Indian suspect arrested in Bangkok
Deep | Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

