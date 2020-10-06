Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Thailand is lifting its 6 month ban on international tourists, allowing only those who are on a Special Tourist Visa to arrive on select charter flights, but there are conflicting reports on when exactly they will arrive. Many reports say the tourists should arrive on Thursday, but a recent report from a respected Thai media outlet claims the plans are delayed.
Many reports, including from the Nation News Bureau of Thailand run by the Public Relations Department of Thailand, say a group of Chinese nationals will arrive on Thursday, flying directly from China to Phuket on a chartered AirAsia flight endorsed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. But a recent report from the Thai language business journal Thansettakij says there has been a delay due to “many points in the process,” but tourists should arrive before October 20.
The Phuket News tried to clarify the reports with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, but he was unavailable and the Chief of the Phuket Public Relations Offices declined to comment.
Last week, the governor said during an event that he had not been officially informed about the plans to have tourists arrive at the Phuket International Airport on Thursday.
“I have not received any official information from the CCSA yet, but I have already seen the news in the media.”
According to Thansettakji, the Chinese tourists are actually business travellers entering under tours organised by the Thailand Longstay Company. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, is a major shareholder in the company. Thansettakji also says TAT is also organising the charter flight.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Thailand is opening its doors this week after a 6 month ban on international tourists, catering to those on the new Special Tourist Visa who have time on their hands and money to spend. The first group will arrive to Phuket from China on Thursday, but they all have to go through a mandatory 14 day quarantine and it isn’t cheap in Phuket.
Most of the government approved quarantine facilities in Phuket are luxury hotels. The Senses Resort in Phuket offers quarantine packages for their private pool villas starting at 260,000 baht and go up to 590,000 baht for a family of four. While it’s pricey, the resort owner Suppachoke Laongphet says it doesn’t generate much income.
“We won’t make much profit from these special clients because of the expenses involved … We had to find other sources of income to support our staff and the local economy.”
A lot of preparation has gone into preparing the resort for quarantine guests. The resort’s staff were trained on Covid-19 prevention measures such as how to spot infections and what protective equipment to wear when interacting with the guests. The resort also got rid of some cushions to make the disinfecting easier.
Once the tourists are released from quarantine, officials hope they will help boost Phuket’s economy that heavily relies on foreign tourists. Before the pandemic, tourism made up 93% of Phuket’s income. The island province has been in a crisis since the halt on international travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now more than 70% of the island’s businesses are closed.
But some say the Special Tourist Visa scheme won’t be even slightly close to enough to save the country’s battered tourist economy. President of Thai Travel Agents Vichit Prakobkoson is pushing to end the 14 day quarantine for foreign tourists travelling from countries classified as a very low risk for spreading Covid-19. He says the thought of quarantine “repulses” many potential tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
A 46 year old woman died after eating a horseshoe crab she caught in a mangrove forest near her home in Phuket’s Muang district. After eating the shellfish, Wanthana Phutcho vomited, complained of a headache and had trouble walking. She fell unconscious and died on the way to a hospital.
Some people have mistaken mangrove horseshoe crabs, which are poisonous, with Southeast Asian horseshoe crabs, which are commonly eaten in Thailand and sold at markets. In the past, the Ministry of Public Health warned that consuming the mangrove horseshoe crabs and their eggs can be life threatening. They say the plankton mangrove horseshoe crabs eat are poisonous to humans.
Wanthana collected molluscs at the nearby mangrove yesterday morning and caught 3 horseshoe crabs, according to her mother, 64 year old Somjai Kingwongsa. When Wanthana got home, she grilled a horseshoe crab and ate it. Shortly after eating, she vomited and couldn’t walk steadily.
Somjai says they first went to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital, but the staff advised her to take Wanthana to Vachira Phuket Hospital. But Wanthana got worse on the way and her mother called the emergency line. She was unconscious when the ambulance arrived and emergency responders gave her CPR, but she died soon after they arrived.
Doctors at the Vachira Phuket Hospital later examined the woman’s body and confirmed that the woman died from eating the poisonous crab meat.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | National News Bureau of ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Phuket is facing an existential crisis. Because of its semi-isolation as an island, it doesn’t get much “passing traffic” and is too far away from Bangkok to attract much ‘weekend’ business. Whilst the borders stay closed the island’s businesses face ruin.
A year ago, the streets of this tourist island were brimming with a diverse international tourism mix. In fact the island had become one of the most popular tropical island destinations in the world, catering for both the high end, the back-packers and just about everything in between.
But nearly 9 months into a global coronavirus pandemic, things are now very, very different.
Since Thailand’s borders were closed, Thailand’s tourist magnets, including the southern island of Phuket, have faced the prospect of at least a short to medium term future without any means to run their businesses. Each of these shops is an individual, maybe a family, friends, employees, a landlord… all suddenly cut off from an income. Their sin, choosing to run a business, and pay hefty rents for the pleasure, in areas where tourists wanted to visit.
In the case of Phuket, which previously attracted 8-10 million international visitors a year, its cash lifeline, probably more than 90% of its economy, has been cut off.
The provincial government has done little, can do little, to help. The Thai government has had a round of cash handouts for people losing their job, but, in many cases, these have either been negligible and in some cases, never turned up. Either way, none of the government’s stimulus has been able to do much to help the island find a new pathway to re-open all these businesses.
As for Phuket’s 2,000 or so hotels and guesthouses, most of them still have their doors locked, some even completely vacated without even maintenance staff. The prospect of their survival, on domestic tourism alone, is impossible – Phuket, just too far away from the country’s population centres to get any passing or weekend traffic.
The island’s east coast, where many of the Thai’s live and the established families have their businesses, have burst back to life following the lifting of lockdown provisions in May and June this year. But a drive through the west coast towns looks more like the set of a dystopian Hollywood set, bereft of tourists, locals, and empty streets lined with row after row of shuttered shops.
This isn’t an exaggeration, this is how it is, and has been for months with little hope of the situation improving any time soon.
The businesspeople here followed the government’s demands to close up shop and lockdown for 6 week in March and April. A 6 week interruption to their businesses would be bad enough. But, here we are, 6 months later and the situation remains bleak.
In fact most of the owners and employees of these businesses have stripped their shops, left the island and headed back to their homes.
For the locals, who call Phuket home, they’ve had to find a new life, a new job and make a new start, often helped along by the kindness of strangers and the island’s expat community.
Thailand’s travel and hospitality industries, and they ARE industries, especially on an island like Phuket, are now in a perpetual limbo. Whilst everyone is happy to see a development like the Special Tourist Visa, it is not even a remotely sustainable model for Thailand’s tourism industry beyond the immediate short-term and will do little get these shops open again.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
New police chief clarifies suspension of police checkpoints
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Thailand to set aside 3 billion baht for first doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Head of economic recovery panel warns of collapse if borders not re-opened now
Phuket luxury resorts become quarantine facilities for travellers on the Special Tourist Visa
Global tourism plunges up to 80% in 2020
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
Continuous rainfall expected throughout Thailand this week
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
The first tourists to arrive next week on the Special Tourist Visa
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Events3 days ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
- Thailand2 days ago
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
- Road deaths3 days ago
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
- Thailand3 days ago
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
EdwardV
October 6, 2020 at 10:45 am
I had read the problem is the STV doesn’t actually exist yet so immigration doesn’t have the correct paperwork to process the visitors. The fact the first group of tourist is actually a pre-booked groups of businessmen says a lot about the program. At this rate Thailand will lose the high season.
Nipral
October 6, 2020 at 10:59 am
its already lost, and not only this one.
Svcoquette
October 6, 2020 at 10:49 am
Stop calling them “tourists”, they are business people coming here to buy up businesses and properties at rock botoom prices. They care little for the Thai people or the Thai experience. Most of the money they make in the future from these purchases will leave the country.
Paulnou
October 6, 2020 at 10:54 am
whatever, 120, 1200 , 12000 or 120.000 will not save the Economy and technically impossible to reopen for 12 millions at a minima needed…..lets go back to the basics, agriculture, fisheries, coconuts and a bowl of rice at every meal. give back housing, cars, bikes and I-phones to the sellers and banks soon
Nipral
October 6, 2020 at 10:57 am
The soap opera continues ! This government should be ashamed of its moronic international image !!! Poor Thailand !!! Looking lige an utterly under-developed country.
And in the meantime people suffer and starve.