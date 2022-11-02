Crime
Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
Raids in Phuket last night saw police targeting businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors. Police say they received numerous complaints that some venues in the area were selling alcohol to children. The legal age for drinking in Thailand is 20 years old.
Last night officials from many local and provincial police forces and government departments descended on a number of bars. They raided the venues between 9.30pm and 11pm. Some suggested the show of force may have been a bit overblown as, among the police departments, officers from the Department of Provincial Administration were seen wearing bullet-proof vests.
The venues busted for allegedly serving alcohol to minors were Mars Bar at Chillva Market, Sister Yum Restaurant, Up to You Bar and Mao Lay. One person from each venue was arrested, aged between 21 and 49 years old. They were identified only by their first names and the police did not release details on their position at each venue.
Though the raid was related to accusations of selling alcohol to minors, the Phuket News reports that all four people from all four venues were charged only with “selling liquor without permission” suggesting that they perhaps did not have liquor licenses or had some other similar issue.
The four bar staff were taken into custody and transferred to Phuket City Police Station for charging, reportedly having confessed to the crime.
The raids were ordered directly by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew according to a statement released by the Muang District Office. A raft of high-level police officials were involved according to the statement. Vice Governor Pichet Panapong was named, along with the Chief Administrative Officer of Phuket Province, and the district chief and deputy district chief of Muang Phuket.
The Phuket City Police led the raid, along with the Department of Provincial Administration. There was no mention of what prompted police to don bullet-proof vests or if there was some suggested imminent threat that would warrant them.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
China and Japan fight it out for Thailand’s EV market
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea1 day ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
- Crime2 days ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket