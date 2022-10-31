Connect with us

Tourism

Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Russian direct flights to Phuket have resumed. (via Nation)

Tourism in Phuket got another boost from Russian tourists as the first direct flights from Moscow to Phuket International Airport resumed. The airport expects to see an average of 30,000 arrivals per day in November. Ikar Airlines was the first to arrive from Moscow yesterday afternoon, with a flight from Russian national airline Aeroflot landing later at 9.10 in the evening.

Ikar is a charter airline that operates under Pegas Fly. They usually run flights from Moscow to Phuket, Krabi, and U-Tapao Airport serving Pattaya. Their plane landed at 1.23pm yesterday at Phuket Airport and was met with a special reception from airport staff.

A total of 449 Russian travellers were aboard the flight and were met by the staff administrative officer for Phuket as well as airport staff gathered to mark the return of direct flights from Russia to Phuket.

Going into the winter high season, when many Russian tourists flee to warm locations like Phuket, Koh Samui, and other tropical Southeast Asian destinations, three Russian airlines will shuffle passengers from around Russia to Phuket.

Ikar Airlines which arrived first will have a regular schedule running flights from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow to Phuket on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday each week. The schedule is confirmed until March 25. Aeroflot will fly between the same two airports, but twice as often as Ikar. It will fly daily from now until the season change on March 25.

Finally, Siberia Airlines will transport Russians from three major cities to Phuket. Their November to March high season schedule will run three flights a week – two on Monday and one on Thursday. The Thursday flight will bring people to Phuket from Irkutsk in Siberia. On Mondays, the airline will operate flights to Phuket from the far-east port city of Vladivostock. They will also fly from Novosibirsk, Russia’s third-largest city every Monday through the end of March.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rookiescot
2022-10-31 18:04
Their plane landed at 1.23pm yesterday at Phuket Airport and was met with a special reception from airport staff. You should be ashamed of yourself Thailand.
image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Thailand6 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand not ‘selling off’ country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
image
Thailand10 mins ago

Police seize 6 safes from illegal Chinese karaoke venue
image
World17 mins ago

The “world’s dirtiest man” dies in Iran
image
image
Travel23 mins ago

8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
image
Tourism27 mins ago

Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket
image
Press Room33 mins ago

Make special memories with your children at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Travel34 mins ago

Can you bring your pets to Thailand? Here’s all you need to know
image
Thailand50 mins ago

RTP to introduce QR code on police guns to prevent theft & misconduct
image
Phuket58 mins ago

Plastic cup found in stomach of dead Bruda whale in Phuket, Thailand
image
Pattaya60 mins ago

Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
image
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
image
Crime2 hours ago

A scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
image
Phuket2 hours ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
image
Environment3 hours ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending