Tourism
Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket
Tourism in Phuket got another boost from Russian tourists as the first direct flights from Moscow to Phuket International Airport resumed. The airport expects to see an average of 30,000 arrivals per day in November. Ikar Airlines was the first to arrive from Moscow yesterday afternoon, with a flight from Russian national airline Aeroflot landing later at 9.10 in the evening.
Ikar is a charter airline that operates under Pegas Fly. They usually run flights from Moscow to Phuket, Krabi, and U-Tapao Airport serving Pattaya. Their plane landed at 1.23pm yesterday at Phuket Airport and was met with a special reception from airport staff.
A total of 449 Russian travellers were aboard the flight and were met by the staff administrative officer for Phuket as well as airport staff gathered to mark the return of direct flights from Russia to Phuket.
Going into the winter high season, when many Russian tourists flee to warm locations like Phuket, Koh Samui, and other tropical Southeast Asian destinations, three Russian airlines will shuffle passengers from around Russia to Phuket.
Ikar Airlines which arrived first will have a regular schedule running flights from Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow to Phuket on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday each week. The schedule is confirmed until March 25. Aeroflot will fly between the same two airports, but twice as often as Ikar. It will fly daily from now until the season change on March 25.
Finally, Siberia Airlines will transport Russians from three major cities to Phuket. Their November to March high season schedule will run three flights a week – two on Monday and one on Thursday. The Thursday flight will bring people to Phuket from Irkutsk in Siberia. On Mondays, the airline will operate flights to Phuket from the far-east port city of Vladivostock. They will also fly from Novosibirsk, Russia’s third-largest city every Monday through the end of March.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thailand not ‘selling off’ country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
Police seize 6 safes from illegal Chinese karaoke venue
The “world’s dirtiest man” dies in Iran
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Russian airlines resume direct flights to Phuket
Make special memories with your children at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Can you bring your pets to Thailand? Here’s all you need to know
RTP to introduce QR code on police guns to prevent theft & misconduct
Plastic cup found in stomach of dead Bruda whale in Phuket, Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
A scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime6 hours ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
- Krabi4 hours ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
- Best of23 mins ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
- Thailand6 hours ago
Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
- Property7 hours ago
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
- Events5 hours ago
Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Recent comments: