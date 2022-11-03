Connect with us

Hot News

Halloween crowd surge casualties prompt raid on Seoul’s police headquarters

image

Published

 on 

image

After a deadly crowd surge at a Seoul Halloween event left at least 156 people dead, special investigators are raiding the city’s police headquarters. Records released of emergency calls warning that the crowds of Halloween party-goers were becoming too big, prompted the investigation as authorities say police had four hours of advanced warning.

Eight locations were searched including the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the Yongsan district police station among others. Such a sluggish police response to the alarming calls has many calling for justice. According to The Straits Times, South Korea launched the probe into what is thought to be the country’s worst disaster since the sinking of the Sewol Ferry back in 2014. The ferry’s sinking killed 304 people, with many criticising the government for its emergency responses.

Government and police officials admit they could have acted faster in terms of containing the crowds during the Halloween celebrations. As tens of thousands of party-goers crowded around, those who were killed were trapped in a 3.2-metre-wide alley. Witnesses say as people squeezed into the alley, they fell and piled onto one another, with most deaths resulting from asphyxiation.

Starting at 6:34 pm, calls were made from the alley’s area to the emergency line with callers expressing their worries.

“There are a lot of people going up and down the alley, I’m very nervous.”

“People might be crushed since they cannot come down, but people keep coming up. I barely escaped. There are too many people. I think you should take control.”

As the disaster started to unfold at around 10:15 pm, one caller said he felt like he was about to be crushed and screamed while on the phone with emergency services.

The President was outraged that police took no action after receiving warning calls about the crowds. As many as 137 officers were in the area for the Halloween festivities but there they were not in charge of crowd control.

The Minister for the Interior and Safety expressed his condolences and “sincere apologies to the public over the incident.” President Yoon has put in place a week-long mourning period for the victims while calling on the government to develop crowd control systems for such large events.

Maeil, a South Korean business newspaper, noted that the tragic event yielded the biggest loss of life among foreigners since a 2007 incident at an immigration office that left 9 people dead.

Most of the recent event’s victims were in their 20s and 30s, while at least 26 foreigners died.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Hot News1 min ago

Halloween crowd surge casualties prompt raid on Seoul’s police headquarters
image
Phuket13 hours ago

Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
image
Thailand13 hours ago

China and Japan fight it out for Thailand’s EV market
image
Sponsored2 days ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Environment14 hours ago

Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
image
Thailand14 hours ago

Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
image
Tourism14 hours ago

Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
image
Cannabis14 hours ago

Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
image
Phuket15 hours ago

Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
image
Bangkok15 hours ago

Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
image
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
image
World16 hours ago

North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
image
Politics17 hours ago

Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
image
Pattaya18 hours ago

Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
image
Technology18 hours ago

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending