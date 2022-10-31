Phuket
Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked in Phuket, southern Thailand, for the first time in several years. At an event in Phuket yesterday, Royal Caribbean revealed that the Spectrum would be visiting Phuket once per week in the coming months.
Phuket is a ‘core destination’ on Royal Caribbean’s four- to seven- night Southeast Asia cruises, alongside Penang and Port Klang in Malaysia.
Thailand hosted a ceremony yesterday to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s return to the kingdom. The event was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew and Asia-Pacific Vice President and Managing Director of Royal Caribbean International Angie Stephan, who said…
“Thailand is hugely popular with our guests from Singapore – its distinctive food, culture and welcoming locals have made the country a destination of choice for many, and we are thrilled to be able to visit Phuket again so travellers can fully experience the wonders and rich heritage of the Southeast Asian region.
“Thailand’s travel and tourism industries can anticipate a lift from the weekly sailings Spectrum is scheduled to deliver into Phuket. We continue to work closely with governments in the region to connect our guests with new destinations, adventures, and experiences, and to become a gateway for fly-cruisers from around the globe looking to experience the spice of Southeast Asia.”
Governor of Phuket Narong Woonsiew said commented on the island’s charm…
“As Thailand’s largest island, Phuket is the pearl of the Andaman Sea, with her magnificent beaches, beautiful sunsets at Phromthep Cape and spectacular local culture and lifestyle. Tourists also love the distinct local architecture and row houses that speak to Sino-Portuguese influence, which today house museums, boutique hotels and cafes.
“Phuket’s famous cultural shows, as well as the Phuket Fantasy theme park which combines Thai arts and culture with cutting-edge light and sound shows altogether make for a memorable experience for visitors to the island.”
Cruise ship tourists are considered ‘big spenders.’ The 18-floor Spectrum of the Seas can carry a maximum of 4,905 passengers. If almost 5,000 people stop off and spend their pennies in Phuket every week, the Royal Caribbean’s return to the island will do wonders for Thailand’s tourism revenue.
Tickets can be booked through the Royal Caribbean’s website.
