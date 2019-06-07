Final design for Phuket Light Rail wrapped up next week | The Thaiger

Business
Final design for Phuket Light Rail wrapped up next week
A final design of light rail (tram) project in Phuket should be concluded by next week, said, as a dispute over how the rail structure will be laid is close to being settled.
Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn says recent talks have been focussing on the design of tram track construction along some of the densely populated areas from the airport to Phuket Town.
Last week it was revealed that the budget for the public transport project had blown out an additional two billion baht.
He claimed locals are opposed to elevated tracks so the designs have been reviewed to determine how construction at three or four key locations will be handled to have the least impact on existing traffic flow.
Answering one of the most controversial issues related to the construction of the new light rail project Khun Pailin said the main directive is to ensure the number of road lanes does not decline.
“It is possible that trams could share roads with other vehicles. Construction is planned to begin next year and services would start in 2024.”

Business
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”
We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.
KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.
(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)
It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.
The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.
The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.
Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.
Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.
One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.
Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!
Bangkok
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL
Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.
The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.
“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”
When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).
Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.
JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.
Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.
“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”
Bangkok
MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand
PHOTO: The Nation
A free trial service of the MRT Blue Line extension from Bang Sue to Tha Phra in Bangkok will be launched at the beginning of next year, and commercial services will begin in March. Mother’s Day on August 12 this year has been picked for the official launch of the MRT extension service from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra, before expanding to the final station a month later.
The Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn says the opening of the extension from the Bang Sue to Tha Phra on the Thon Buri side would complete the Blue Line loop.
The minister said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, which owns the project, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), which operates the line, have assured him that the Blue Line’s Tha Phra extension will be ready for trial services on January 1, 2020, and commercial services will start in March.
Pailin said the Hua Lamphong-Bang Kae extension, which is on the opposite side of the Tha Phra extension, will be ready for free trial services on August 12, while the commercial services will start in September.
MRT governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the full-loop of the Blue Line electric train will increase the number of passengers to about 800,000 a day, compared to the current 350,000 a day.
SOURCE: The Nation
