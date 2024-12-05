Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:10, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:49, 05 December 2024
162 2 minutes read
Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA
Picture courtesy of Achadthaya Chuenniran

Israel’s recent warning of a terrorist threat in Southeast Asia, following the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates, is not expected to impact Phuket, according to the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA). Despite the alert, Phuket remains a popular destination for Israeli tourists, with enhanced safety measures in place to ensure visitor security.

The National Council of Israel has highlighted a potential threat in the region, particularly focusing on Thailand. However, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, the advisory chairman for the PTA, reassured that Phuket has consistently maintained a welcoming atmosphere for tourists of all nationalities, even amidst global conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East over the past two years.

Advertisements

Local security agencies in Phuket are on high alert, with comprehensive surveillance systems like CCTV installed island-wide and thorough tourist screening at airport immigration. The Royal Thai Navy’s 3rd area command also conducts regular sea patrols to bolster security.

Phuket hotels are anticipating strong booking numbers during the high season, with some even experiencing overbooking, as noted by Bhummikitti. He also mentioned that Israeli flag carrier El Al continues its direct flights from Tel Aviv to Phuket without disruptions, maintaining a steady flow of tourists.

Related news

“The major obstacle for Phuket tourism is the sluggish development of public infrastructure, not terrorism threats.”

Bhummikitti underscored the importance of improving infrastructure to support both residents and the increasing number of tourists amid rapid urbanisation.

According to the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the island welcomed over 10 million visitors during the first 10 months of this year, generating approximately 390 billion baht (US$11.4 billion) in revenue. Among these visitors, around 57,000 Israelis arrived via direct flights, slightly down from 60,000 in the previous year.

Advertisements

Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, director of TAT’s Phuket office, projected that the island could achieve a new tourism revenue high of 450 to 500 billion baht (US$(US$13 to 14.6 billion))this year, surpassing the previous record of 440 billion baht (US$12.8 billion) set in 2019. He affirmed that the demand for Phuket remains strong despite geopolitical tensions, thanks to its diverse tourism market, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket Airport has recently increased flights from countries such as Australia and Saudi Arabia, further diversifying its visitor base and strengthening its position as a resilient and attractive tourist destination.

Latest Thailand News
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown Crime News

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

8 hours ago
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang Crime News

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8% Business News

Thailand’s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8%

8 hours ago
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase Business News

Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

8 hours ago
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA Business News

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

9 hours ago
Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi Crime News

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre Chiang Mai News

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

10 hours ago
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

10 hours ago
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya Crime News

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production Thailand News

Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production

12 hours ago
Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht Thailand News

Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht

12 hours ago
New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029 Bangkok News

New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029

12 hours ago
Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown

13 hours ago
Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses Crime News

Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses

13 hours ago
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy Bangkok News

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy

1 day ago
Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats Bangkok News

Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats

1 day ago
Pen gun blunder: Thai man&#8217;s bathroom mishap writes tragic end Crime News

Pen gun blunder: Thai man’s bathroom mishap writes tragic end

1 day ago
Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud Crime News

Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud

1 day ago
Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over Crime News

Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver

1 day ago
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic Phuket News

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

1 day ago
Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy Business News

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

1 day ago
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins Phuket News

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

1 day ago
Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl Crime News

Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl

1 day ago
Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies Aviation News

Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies

1 day ago
Business NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

Published: 17:10, 04 December 2024
Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

Published: 17:02, 04 December 2024
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

Published: 16:49, 04 December 2024
Cobra causes hiss-teria at Kata Beach in Phuket (video)

Cobra causes hiss-teria at Kata Beach in Phuket (video)

Published: 10:54, 04 December 2024
Check Also
Close