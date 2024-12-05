Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

Picture courtesy of Achadthaya Chuenniran

Israel’s recent warning of a terrorist threat in Southeast Asia, following the murder of an Israeli rabbi in the United Arab Emirates, is not expected to impact Phuket, according to the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA). Despite the alert, Phuket remains a popular destination for Israeli tourists, with enhanced safety measures in place to ensure visitor security.

The National Council of Israel has highlighted a potential threat in the region, particularly focusing on Thailand. However, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, the advisory chairman for the PTA, reassured that Phuket has consistently maintained a welcoming atmosphere for tourists of all nationalities, even amidst global conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East over the past two years.

Local security agencies in Phuket are on high alert, with comprehensive surveillance systems like CCTV installed island-wide and thorough tourist screening at airport immigration. The Royal Thai Navy’s 3rd area command also conducts regular sea patrols to bolster security.

Phuket hotels are anticipating strong booking numbers during the high season, with some even experiencing overbooking, as noted by Bhummikitti. He also mentioned that Israeli flag carrier El Al continues its direct flights from Tel Aviv to Phuket without disruptions, maintaining a steady flow of tourists.

“The major obstacle for Phuket tourism is the sluggish development of public infrastructure, not terrorism threats.”

Bhummikitti underscored the importance of improving infrastructure to support both residents and the increasing number of tourists amid rapid urbanisation.

According to the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the island welcomed over 10 million visitors during the first 10 months of this year, generating approximately 390 billion baht (US$11.4 billion) in revenue. Among these visitors, around 57,000 Israelis arrived via direct flights, slightly down from 60,000 in the previous year.

Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, director of TAT’s Phuket office, projected that the island could achieve a new tourism revenue high of 450 to 500 billion baht (US$(US$13 to 14.6 billion))this year, surpassing the previous record of 440 billion baht (US$12.8 billion) set in 2019. He affirmed that the demand for Phuket remains strong despite geopolitical tensions, thanks to its diverse tourism market, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket Airport has recently increased flights from countries such as Australia and Saudi Arabia, further diversifying its visitor base and strengthening its position as a resilient and attractive tourist destination.