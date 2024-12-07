Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

Published: 12:51, 07 December 2024| Updated: 14:41, 07 December 2024
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar
Freed Thai boat crew members | Photo via Royal Thai Navy

Thailand is taking steps to reclaim a fishing boat seized by Myanmar after four Thai crew members were freed on December 5. This development was confirmed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who highlighted ongoing efforts to secure the return of the boat.

The vessel, named Sor Charoenchai 8, was captured along with 31 crew members, including four Thais and 27 Myanmar nationals. The incident took place nearly a week ago when Myanmar patrol boats engaged a group of Thai fishing vessels off the coast of Ranong province.

The four Thai crew members were anticipated to be released by Friday following joint diplomatic efforts by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC). These efforts aimed to confirm their presence in Kawthaung, Myanmar, located opposite Ranong.

Fishing boat | Photo via Royal Thai Navy

Defence Minister Phumtham expressed confidence that the four Thais would return without any complications once the immigration procedures were completed. Regarding the seized fishing vessel, Thai officials plan to collaborate with Myanmar officials to facilitate its return, with further clarity expected after the TBC meeting.

The defence minister also stated that the government is still in the process of gathering facts about the incident and will formally protest if officers from Myanmar are found to have acted excessively.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap mentioned that medical teams are ready to assist the four men, who will undergo both physical and mental health evaluations upon their return.

A reassuring message was posted on the Royal Thai Navy’s Facebook page, displaying a photograph of the four Thai crew members and confirming their safety.

Photo via Royal Thai Navy

Nikorndej Balankura, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa instructed a Consular Department representative to travel to Ranong to prepare for the return of the Thai nationals.

Nikorndej clarified that he had no details concerning the release of the seized fishing vessel. When questioned about possible conditions tied to the release, particularly allegations linking the boat to the Red Wa group, he responded that the initial report classified it solely as a fishing vessel and that officers from Myanmar are conducting further investigations.

“It was reported only as a fishing boat. We have not received any information from the Myanmar government on whether this boat is connected to the Red Wa group. Therefore, this situation involves a Thai fishing boat encroaching on another country’s territorial waters.”

Moreover, he emphasised that the release of the crew was not contingent on any ransom but was rather the outcome of diplomatic cooperation between the Thai and Myanmar governments, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is international diplomacy crucial in resolving the seizure of fishing vessels?

Diplomatic efforts ensure peaceful resolutions, uphold international relations, and protect citizens’ rights in cross-border disputes.

How do territorial waters affect fishing rights and international relations?

Territorial waters define national jurisdiction for resource use, impacting fishing rights and often leading to diplomatic negotiations or conflicts.

What if the seized vessel had been linked to illegal activities, how would that change the outcome?

It could complicate diplomatic efforts, potentially leading to legal repercussions, stricter regulations, and tense bilateral relations.

What role do health evaluations play in the reintegration of released detainees?

Health evaluations ensure the well-being of detainees, address trauma, and facilitate their smooth reintegration into society.

How do incidents like these influence future border and maritime policies between neighbouring countries?

Such incidents often prompt policy reviews, encourage joint maritime agreements and enhance cooperative measures to prevent future conflicts.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

