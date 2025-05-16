Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

Thief breaks into house and snatches valuables including amulets and watches in a targeted burglary

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 16, 2025
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A bold burglar made off with a treasure trove of luxury goods and sacred artefacts in a daylight raid on a Thalang home yesterday, leaving behind a ransacked house and a stunned neighbourhood.

The break-in occurred around 3.20pm yesterday, May 15, at Phanasanthi 3, Village 8, Srisoonthorn subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket. Thalang Police were alerted after the shocking discovery was made by a concerned neighbour.

Phonphop Chumwan, 45, raised the alarm after spotting the back door of his neighbour Thitiphan Bunthrik’s house wide open. Sensing something was off, he immediately contacted Thitiphan to ask if anyone had been sent to the property.

Thitiphan, who was not home at the time, confirmed he had sent no one and asked Phonphop to check inside. What Phonphop found was chaos. The home had been ransacked, with cupboards flung open and personal belongings scattered across the floor.

Among the stolen items were a stash of valuables with both monetary and sentimental value, including seven sacred amulets, 10 Buddha statues, a 23-inch brass statue of Ganesha, a gold necklace, two diamond-tipped gold rings, and a collection of nine luxury watches, including high-end brands like Omega and Rolex.

The total estimated value of the loot is a staggering 300,000 baht.

Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police, quickly arrived on the scene to gather initial statements and begin their investigation. Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area in hopes of tracking down the thief, reported The Phuket News.

“The suspect knew what they were looking for,” said one officer at the scene. “This wasn’t a random smash and grab.”

Locals have been left rattled by the audacity of the crime, which took place in broad daylight in what is usually considered a quiet residential estate. Many are now questioning the security of their own homes.

Police have urged any residents with home CCTV systems to check footage from around the time of the incident and report anything suspicious.

As the manhunt intensifies, officers say they’re confident the thief will be caught—but for now, one lucky burglar is on the run with a small fortune in gold, gems, and high-end timepieces.

