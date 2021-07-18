Connect with us

Coronavirus Phuket

Dozens arrested in Phuket baccarat game, including local politician

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Siraj Vivo/Flickr

Phuket police arrested 27 gamblers today who were allegedly playing baccarat at a seaside resort hotel. The alleged gamblers, which reportedly includes a local politician, have been charged with illegal gambling and violating the ban on gathering in groups.

Police seized 3 baccarat tables, chips, computers and other items associated with gambling. The hotel where the alleged baccarat happened is situated on a hill in the Ko Sire area.

The hotel is situated on a hill on a road in the Ko Sire area in tambon Ratsada of Muang district.

Muang Phuket Police Chief, Thirawat Liamsuwan, say the hotel was under surveillance after police were notified that it was being used as an illegal gambling den, last month…Even though it wasn’t “open”. Thirawat says local snitches provided information that led police to stage today’s raid.

The raid was a joint effort between the Crim Suppression Division and the provincial police.

The nationalities of those who failed to heed Kenny Roger’s advice on knowing when to walk away was not stated. The politician’s name was also not revealed.

Last January, the Thaiger wrote how Thailand’s PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha was considering legalising gambling. The former Finance Minister and current leader of the Kla Party, Korn Chaitkavanich, also publicly supported legalising gambling. However, despite the multiple gambling busts over the last 6 months, there has not been any new reported developments on this legalisation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Phuket4 mins ago

Dozens arrested in Phuket baccarat game, including local politician
Thailand54 mins ago

Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock struck around genitals
Thailand2 hours ago

Poll: Covid-19 situation critical, government should help, not profit

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World2 hours ago

LATEST: European flooding death toll exceeds 170
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Government meeting to address rising Covid-19, action to take
Thailand3 hours ago

3 more provinces to be maximum control zones, restrictions apply
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Pattaya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Thailand6 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Thailand7 hours ago

Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
Crime14 hours ago

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending