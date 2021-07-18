Coronavirus Phuket
Dozens arrested in Phuket baccarat game, including local politician
Phuket police arrested 27 gamblers today who were allegedly playing baccarat at a seaside resort hotel. The alleged gamblers, which reportedly includes a local politician, have been charged with illegal gambling and violating the ban on gathering in groups.
Police seized 3 baccarat tables, chips, computers and other items associated with gambling. The hotel where the alleged baccarat happened is situated on a hill in the Ko Sire area.
The hotel is situated on a hill on a road in the Ko Sire area in tambon Ratsada of Muang district.
Muang Phuket Police Chief, Thirawat Liamsuwan, say the hotel was under surveillance after police were notified that it was being used as an illegal gambling den, last month…Even though it wasn’t “open”. Thirawat says local snitches provided information that led police to stage today’s raid.
The raid was a joint effort between the Crim Suppression Division and the provincial police.
The nationalities of those who failed to heed Kenny Roger’s advice on knowing when to walk away was not stated. The politician’s name was also not revealed.
Last January, the Thaiger wrote how Thailand’s PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha was considering legalising gambling. The former Finance Minister and current leader of the Kla Party, Korn Chaitkavanich, also publicly supported legalising gambling. However, despite the multiple gambling busts over the last 6 months, there has not been any new reported developments on this legalisation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
