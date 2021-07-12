Connect with us

Thailand

18 arrested and 8 luxury cars seized in alleged online gambling operation bust

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงดิจิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม

18 people were arrested after Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce raided 2 homes in Pathum Thani suspected of being used for operating several online gambling websites. The suspects face charges of illegally running an online gambling operation and violating the Emergency Decree, which was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. Recently, the Thai government imposed tight restrictions in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, including Pathum Thani, which limits gatherings to no more than 5 people.

Police investigated several gambling websites and obtained search warrants from the Thanyaburi Court for homes suspected of being linked to the websites. Officers seized 16 computers, 8 luxury cars and 11 million baht in cash. Assets found to be acquired through illegal gambling operations can be seized by authorities under Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, according to the deputy police chief, who also serves as the director of the task force.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

