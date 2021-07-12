Thailand
18 arrested and 8 luxury cars seized in alleged online gambling operation bust
18 people were arrested after Thailand’s Police Cyber Taskforce raided 2 homes in Pathum Thani suspected of being used for operating several online gambling websites. The suspects face charges of illegally running an online gambling operation and violating the Emergency Decree, which was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. Recently, the Thai government imposed tight restrictions in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, including Pathum Thani, which limits gatherings to no more than 5 people.
Police investigated several gambling websites and obtained search warrants from the Thanyaburi Court for homes suspected of being linked to the websites. Officers seized 16 computers, 8 luxury cars and 11 million baht in cash. Assets found to be acquired through illegal gambling operations can be seized by authorities under Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, according to the deputy police chief, who also serves as the director of the task force.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
18 arrested and 8 luxury cars seized in alleged online gambling operation bust
AstraZeneca approved as third “booster” shot and as second dose after Sinovac
Thailand News Today | Upgraded Sandbox entry, over-the-counter Covid tests | July 12
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new cases; provincial totals
6 “Phuket Sandbox” travellers have tested positive for Covid-19 since July 1 reopening
Monday Covid Update: 8,656 new infections and 80 deaths
Good Morning Thailand | Restrictions and curfews start today in Bangkok, Sandbox update
Malaysian government urges media to double its efforts against fake news
Malaysia daily vaccination rate exceeds world average as nation aims for herd immunity
Tougher checks for visitors arriving on Phuket from high-risk provinces
The best digital cameras to buy in 2021
Rapid antigen tests to be made available to Bangkok public to relieve pressure on hospitals
Pressure mounts for effective boosters as fully vaccinated nurse dies of Covid-19
Revenue Department dispells rumour of VAT for private vaccines
Vaccines for foreigners: 105k AstraZeneca, 150k Pfizer
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Medic warns that Delta variant will be dominant in Thailand by end of July
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok2 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Bangkok3 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
- Thailand2 days ago
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown