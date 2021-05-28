image
100 million baht illegal online gambling bust in Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published 

43 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: An onlline gambling website moving 100 million baht a month was busted in Bangkok. (via Flickr Bago Games)

Continuing their raids on illegal gambling sites and online scams, police have busted an internet gambling ring moving a 100 million baht per month. Today’s bust was in Bangkok following an investigation tracing the origins of a gambling website called PGSLOT889. Police raided a condominium in the Bangkok Noi district today and arrested 19 people allegedly involved in the online betting site.

The illegal online gambling website was set up spread across 3 separate condos in the Pinklao River Park View condominium in Bangkok Noi. Investigators tracked the online operations to the rooms on the 11th and 15th floors, according to police officials.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant to search the rooms in question. Police took into custody at the scene 11 women and 8 men who will face illegal gambling charges for the online betting site. The nationalities of those arrested were not reported. In those rooms, the police confiscated 27 mobile phones, 30 monitors, 8 computers, 7 bank books, and 17 ATM cards.

Authorities studying the operations of the gambling website have estimated that a minimum of 100 million baht of bets had been placed through the site each month. Police will continue their investigation and widen their search to find other illegal online gambling operations that may be connected to this one.

Illegal online gambling websites have been a growing problem, perhaps fueled by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Police have been active in investigating and tracking down these operations with the most recent bust just 2 days ago in Pattaya with 6 Thai people arrested for a site earning 10,000 baht a day. The day before that an online gambling ring of recent graduates were busted in Bangkok. And just a few months ago another group of Thai and Chinese nationals were arrested in Bangkok with over 15 million baht of assets seized in a large online gambling operation set up in 4 houses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 of the 62 people arrested at Bangkok sex party test positive for Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Faros Sauna

2 or the 62 people who were arrested at the alleged drug and sex party in Bangkok have tested positive for Covid-19. Large gatherings are prohibited in Bangkok, particularly those where people are in “close contact,” to prevent the spread of the virus. Reports say the large gathering at the Faros Sauna was a “chemsex” event involving drugs to enhance sex.

Following the positive Covid-19 results, all of the 30 officers who raided the venue on Saturday night were tested for the virus on Tuesday. The results have not been released yet. The Wang Thong Lang district police station was also disinfected as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers say they found methamphetamine and used condoms during the raid. Partygoers and the venue’s staff face charges for violating disease control measures. Half of them tested positive for drugs and police say those people face additional drug charges.

The venue “claims to be the largest gay sauna in Southeast Asia,” according to travelgay.com. The venue has a jacuzzi, dry sauna, swimming pool, gym, dark room, private cabins, karaoke, dancing room, and a restaurant.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with hundreds of new Covid-19 cases recorded each day. Most of the recent infections have been concentrated in crowded areas such as slum neighbourhoods, prisons, markets and construction camps.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

93% of Covid samples from April test positive for variant found in the UK

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Stock photo via Pixabay

The Covid-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom is said to have been found in many of the cases detected in April. Out of 300 samples, 93% tested positive for the mutated strain, B.1.117, according to director general of the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences, Supakit Sirilak.

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 started in clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Early on in the outbreak, health officials detected the Covid-19 variant, which is said to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus. Over the past 2 months, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 700 Covid patients have died.

This month, 3 more Covid variants have been detected in Thailand, including the strain first found in Brazil which was detected and contained in quarantine.

In the Deep South province Narathiwat, 11 people in the Tak Bai district have tested positive for the B.1.351 variant of the virus first found in South Africa. The patients are now in quarantine to contain the virus and health officials are rolling out active testing.

In Bangkok, 62 people have tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, with the first cases detected at a construction camp in the Lak Si district.

Supakit says the Covid-19 vaccines are still effective against the variants found in India and the UK.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Crime

Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges

Jack Arthur

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Six recent graduates have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling and using class 5 drugs. The graduates, between the ages of 23 and 25, allegedly used SIM cards to sign up for gambling sites to obtain bonuses from new players. According to media reports, they were allegedly earning between 1,000 to 10,000 baht a day on their gambling operation.

Yesterday, police executed a search warrant on the house at the Suphalai Gardenville Estate in Don Muang, a district of Bangkok. Police say they found computers, 100 SIM cards, and cannabis as well as kratom leaves, which have been used in traditional medicine, but also known to be an ingredient in the homemade “4×100” cocktail of coke, kratom leaves and cough syrup.

SOURCES: Thai Visa Daily News

 

Trending