Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

Thai police conducted a major raid on a hotel in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, uncovering an illegal gambling operation run by Chinese nationals. More than 40 people were apprehended, and evidence of ransomware activities involving Chinese companies was found.

Today, June 17, Police Major General Chairit Anurith, commander of Immigration Division 3, directed a coordinated raid led by Police Colonel Ploen Klinpayom, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3, and other high-ranking officers.

The operation involved immigration police from Chon Buri and local police from Pattaya, along with district officials from Bang Lamung, including Nathaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophon, and Tharit Chancharoen.

The investigation began following a tip-off from Pattaya City police regarding illegal gambling activities by foreigners at a local hotel. Undercover agents confirmed the presence of foreign nationals engaging in suspicious activities at night. This information led to a planned crackdown.

Yesterday, at 11.30pm, the police executed the raid on the eight-storey building. The first floor housed a reception area, crewed by Thai staff managing hotel reservations.

The second floor was set up for gambling, with 20 foreign nationals, including 16 Chinese, three Vietnamese, and one Singaporean, participating. Numerous poker tables and chips were seized.

Floors three to seven contained accommodation for the people. Legal proceedings were initiated against 24 people under the Immigration Act of 1979 and the Foreign Worker Management Emergency Decree of 2017.

This included 16 Chinese nationals, two from Singapore, one Cambodian, and five Myanmar nationals, some of whom were found to be in violation of immigration laws.

The eighth floor revealed a group of six Chinese nationals involved in online activities. Computer inspections uncovered evidence of sending links to Chinese companies to deploy ransomware. They were arrested for being part of a secretive group with unlawful intentions and working without permits.

Confiscated items included nine laptops and 15 mobile phones. Police are continuing to gather further evidence and will provide updates as more details emerge, reported KhaoSod.