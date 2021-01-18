Sell your home with FazWaz
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha considers legalising gambling

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha considers legalising gambling | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Business News
In the midst of a nationwide crackdown on gambling, an effort driven to contain Covid-19 by stopping the illegal gatherings after an outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says now he will consider the legalisation of gambling. He says he’ll start by staging discussions about the pros and cons.

In the recent wave of Covid-19, major clusters of the virus infections have been reported at illegal gambling dens. Elusive gamblers have been problematic for health officials who have been trying to track down those who may have come in contact with the virus. Some health officials have also been concerned with compulsive gamblers who are known to frequent many different venues.

PM Prayut says it is time to begin discussing the possibility of legalising gambling in Thailand, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The prime minister says the key question is whether legalised gambling will be considered acceptable by most Thais, adding that some may say it is immoral.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Thailand

Government in control of Mor Chana app, says user data will be kept private

Monday, January 18, 2021

Government in control of Mor Chana app, says user data will be kept private | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

The Thai government is taking full control of the Mor Chana application, which is used to trace Covid-19 infections and alert users if they are in a high risk area. The Digital Economy and Society Minister says the government will still be working closely with the app developers, adding that users can be assured that their data will be kept private.

The Mor Chana Volunteer Team, the app developer, made a post on their Facebook page saying the Mor Chana contact tracing application will be 100% under government management and control from now. The team will be responsible only for the open source programme development. The post has prompted public comments about the reason behind the application handover to the government.

Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the government will take full responsibility for the application management and control measures, but the collaboration with the app developers will continue. The developer team’s announcement is just to inform the public about the app.

He also says some app functions will be redesigned and adjusted to be more friendly to use and won’t violate users’ data privacy. Personal information such as users’ names and mobile numbers for registration won’t be required anymore.

SOURCE: Post Today

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Visitors to Phuket from “highest risk” areas must show Covid-19 test results

Monday, January 18, 2021

Visitors to Phuket from &#8220;highest risk&#8221; areas must show Covid-19 test results | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

People arriving Phuket from the “highest risk” areas are required to take a swab test by the staff at emergency operation centres (EOC) or show the test result document endorsed by the EOC staff made within 72 hours of their arrival. The revised order is effective from now until January 31, according to the Phuket Governor.

Those people who are on a brief business trip to Phuket need to show certificates from their employers describing the reason and necessity of their trips. If they want to leave their accommodations, they have to make a request to the EOC and clearly explain the reason as well as the time and destination. Visitors are also asked to avoid going to the community areas to avoid crowded gatherings.

It is noted that the revised order by the governor has not been officially promoted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. However, all visitors are still asked to register online via the Mor Chana contact tracing application and via www.gophuget.com according to the order re-issued on Friday.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Thailand

High demand for health insurance due to Covid-19 worries, premiums expected to rise

Monday, January 18, 2021

High demand for health insurance due to Covid-19 worries, premiums expected to rise | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Daily Targum

With the increasing demands for health insurance due to people’s worries over Covid-19, health insurance premiums are expected to grow 1.59% this year, according to the Insurance Commission.

Commission secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn says total premiums will see 101 billion baht revenues this year, an increase from 99 billion baht last year. He adds that the Covid-19 situation is a major factor in higher demand for health insurance policies as medical expenses are likely to increase every year.

Some insurance companies in Thailand have also found an increasing demand for health coverage policies among their customers, especially those with high purchasing power.

Deputy CEO of Tokio Marine Life Insurance Thailand says the company will offer annual premiums starting at 15,000 baht.

“The company aims to increase health insurance premiums to 50% this year from 40% last year.”

Cigna Insurance CEO says the company will use digital technology for product and service development to meet customers’ demands in the new normal lifestyle.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

