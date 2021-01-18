PM Prayut Chan-o-cha considers legalising gambling | The Thaiger

In the midst of a nationwide crackdown on gambling, an effort driven to contain Covid-19 by stopping the illegal gatherings after an outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says now he will consider the legalisation of gambling. He says he’ll start by staging discussions about the pros and cons.

In the recent wave of Covid-19, major clusters of the virus infections have been reported at illegal gambling dens. Elusive gamblers have been problematic for health officials who have been trying to track down those who may have come in contact with the virus. Some health officials have also been concerned with compulsive gamblers who are known to frequent many different venues.

PM Prayut says it is time to begin discussing the possibility of legalising gambling in Thailand, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The prime minister says the key question is whether legalised gambling will be considered acceptable by most Thais, adding that some may say it is immoral.

SOURCE: Phuket News

