Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust

Bob Scott11 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
Picture courtesy of Medline Plus

Phuket police collared a major drug suspect in Thalang, seizing a staggering stash of methamphetamine. The dramatic operation, spearheaded by Thalang Police Chief, Police Colonel Nikorn Chuathong, unfolded on Friday, March 21.

Leading the charge was Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Luecha and his team of investigators from Thalang Police Station. Their target? Prasan “Him” Nopparat, a 45 year old alleged drug dealer caught red-handed near an unregistered property in Soi Ban Kamnan Ao 2, Moo 2, Srisoonthorn.

Police reports revealed the shocking haul: 1,868 methamphetamine pills, known on the street as Yaba, and 62.4 grammes of crystal meth, or ya ice. It’s a bust of epic proportions, striking a significant blow to the illegal drug trade plaguing the region.

Phuket News reported that Prasan is now cooling his heels at Thalang Police Station where he faces heavy charges of illegal possession with intent to distribute: a crime that police warn poses a grave threat to public safety and national security.

This isn’t the first headline-grabbing meth bust in Phuket. In another dramatic incident this year, as reported by The Thaiger, police swooped in on a drug syndicate operating out of Patong.

Picture of methamphetamine haul courtesy of Phuket News

They seized a vast quantity of meth pills alongside a considerable amount of cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales. Several suspects were apprehended, shining a spotlight on the ongoing drug battle, said a police spokesperson

“The impact of these operations is crucial. We’re sending a clear message: Phuket is no haven for drug traffickers.”

Picture of the drug suspect and police courtesy of Phuket News

These meth busts were not isolated cases. In January, Crime Suppression Division officers stationed at the Phuket City Police Station stumbled upon a drug stash on a routine patrol landing a van driver in hot water in a nail-biting escapade.

Meanwhile, last month a 30 year old man was arrested during an anti-drug raid at the sea gypsy village in Rawai, Phuket, where officers seized a substantial quantity of illicit drugs.

The operation was conducted by the Special Operations Unit of the Phuket office of the Department of Local Administration, led by Akkara Suwatthikul.

Police urge vigilance, reminding locals to report any suspicious activity. With the streets of Phuket on edge, residents are rallying behind law enforcement in this high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

As the investigation continues, one thing is certain: the war on meth in Phuket is far from over.

Phuket cops bag major methamphetamine suspect in Thalang bust

