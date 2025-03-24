Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars

Phuket police are on high alert after two foreign women allegedly tried to exchange fake US dollars at a local currency exchange. Officers were called to the exchange near a major Cape Panwa hotel on Saturday, March 22, after staff became suspicious of six US$50 bills.

The women, whose nationalities remain undisclosed, handed over the notes in exchange for 9,750 baht. But something seemed off, prompting staff to alert the police.

Police later raided the women’s hotel rooms, seizing more banknotes, which were taken to a Central Phuket shopping mall bank branch for verification.

Bank staff ran the notes through an automatic counting machine, but some failed to pass, sparking further suspicion.

Repeated attempts to confirm their authenticity were inconclusive, with bank officers admitting that US dollar bills from the 2017 series frequently cause verification issues.

Due to these inconsistencies, the notes have been sent to the head office of Siam Commercial Bank for deeper analysis, reported Phuket News.

Wichit police have since placed the women on an immigration watchlist while they await forensic results. If the bills turn out to be counterfeit, legal action will be swift, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, local businesses have been warned to stay vigilant when accepting foreign currency, particularly US dollars from the 2017 series, due to ongoing concerns over fake notes slipping into circulation.

This latest fraud scare comes just weeks after police cracked down on an international ATM skimming ring operating in Phuket.

That investigation led to multiple arrests and the seizure of high-tech skimming devices used to clone credit and debit cards, highlighting the island’s ongoing battle against financial crime.

Police suspect the use of counterfeit currency could be linked to a larger underground network exploiting tourists and businesses.

Financial scams have been on the rise, with police recently busting a gang involved in cloning bank cards and withdrawing millions of baht from unsuspecting victims.

Police are now coordinating with the US Embassy and forensic experts to determine whether the seized notes are genuine.

If confirmed as counterfeit, police will investigate whether the women were knowingly involved in a counterfeiting scheme or simply unsuspecting victims of a wider scam.

With tourist numbers rising, law enforcement is stepping up efforts to crack down on financial fraud and protect businesses from falling prey to international crime syndicates.

The investigation remains ongoing.