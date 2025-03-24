Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
72 2 minutes read
Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars
Picture courtesy of Scot Scoop News

Phuket police are on high alert after two foreign women allegedly tried to exchange fake US dollars at a local currency exchange. Officers were called to the exchange near a major Cape Panwa hotel on Saturday, March 22, after staff became suspicious of six US$50 bills.

The women, whose nationalities remain undisclosed, handed over the notes in exchange for 9,750 baht. But something seemed off, prompting staff to alert the police.

Police later raided the women’s hotel rooms, seizing more banknotes, which were taken to a Central Phuket shopping mall bank branch for verification.

Bank staff ran the notes through an automatic counting machine, but some failed to pass, sparking further suspicion.

Related Articles

Repeated attempts to confirm their authenticity were inconclusive, with bank officers admitting that US dollar bills from the 2017 series frequently cause verification issues.

Due to these inconsistencies, the notes have been sent to the head office of Siam Commercial Bank for deeper analysis, reported Phuket News.

Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars | News by Thaiger
Picture of the money exchange courtesy of Wichit police

Wichit police have since placed the women on an immigration watchlist while they await forensic results. If the bills turn out to be counterfeit, legal action will be swift, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, local businesses have been warned to stay vigilant when accepting foreign currency, particularly US dollars from the 2017 series, due to ongoing concerns over fake notes slipping into circulation.

This latest fraud scare comes just weeks after police cracked down on an international ATM skimming ring operating in Phuket.

That investigation led to multiple arrests and the seizure of high-tech skimming devices used to clone credit and debit cards, highlighting the island’s ongoing battle against financial crime.

Police suspect the use of counterfeit currency could be linked to a larger underground network exploiting tourists and businesses.

Financial scams have been on the rise, with police recently busting a gang involved in cloning bank cards and withdrawing millions of baht from unsuspecting victims.

Police are now coordinating with the US Embassy and forensic experts to determine whether the seized notes are genuine.

If confirmed as counterfeit, police will investigate whether the women were knowingly involved in a counterfeiting scheme or simply unsuspecting victims of a wider scam.

With tourist numbers rising, law enforcement is stepping up efforts to crack down on financial fraud and protect businesses from falling prey to international crime syndicates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars Phuket News

Fake cash chaos: Phuket cops probe tourists over dodgy dollars

9 minutes ago
2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown Bangkok News

2 suspects arrested, 2 police injured in illegal gun crackdown

25 minutes ago
Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught with unlicensed gun at checkpoint

38 minutes ago
Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge Pattaya News

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

50 minutes ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported Thailand News

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

58 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam Thailand News

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

1 hour ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape Pattaya News

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago
Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket Phuket News

Four arrested with AK-47s bound for Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Thai doctor mysteriously dies in bloodstained shorts in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die Bangkok Travel

Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

2 hours ago
Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre Bangkok News

Minister demands tighter security after student clash at MBK Centre

2 hours ago
Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya Pattaya News

Truck-stop terror: Motorcyclist smashes into lorry near Pattaya

2 hours ago
United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future Thailand News

United Nations urges Thailand to collaborate for sustainable future

3 hours ago
Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai woman shot dead in cemetery over 50 million baht inheritance dispute

4 hours ago
Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info Thailand News

Slow progress in Thaksin hospital aid probe due to limited info

4 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thief crashes student’s birthday bash

4 hours ago
Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule Thailand News

Thailand urged to review new co-payment health insurance rule

4 hours ago
Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop Phuket News

Blazing bandit: Foreign thief tunnels into Phuket weed shop

5 hours ago
Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute Bangkok News

Ex-police officer shoots sister-in-law in Bangkok property dispute

5 hours ago
Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan Business News

Thaksin wades into Thailand debt storm with bold bailout plan

5 hours ago
Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror Thailand News

Storm warning: Thai provinces brace for a real reign of terror

5 hours ago
Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram Thailand News

Toddler takes the wheel: SUV crash kills two children in Buriram

6 hours ago
Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa Thailand News

Thai delegation aims for 7.3 billion baht rice deal in South Africa

6 hours ago
Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling Thailand News

Bear’ly survived: Thai fisherman’s face torn off in horror mauling

6 hours ago
Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist Thailand News

Thief steals gold worth 7.8 million baht in Ayutthaya heist

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
72 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

Pattaya police beef up patrols to tackle crime surge

50 minutes ago
Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

Speeding driver causes major crash, minor injuries reported

58 minutes ago
Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

Thai motorcycle taxi rider loses nearly 30,000 baht in fake dollar scam

1 hour ago
Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

Two homes gutted, Pattaya residents burned in frantic fire escape

1 hour ago