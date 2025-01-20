Phuket van driver caught with meth pills after police chase

Picture courtesy of Twitter

Crime Suppression Division officers stationed at the Phuket City Police Station yesterday stumbled upon a drug stash on a routine patrol landing a van driver in hot water in a nail-biting escapade.

The clock had barely ticked past 5.30pm, yesterday, January 19, when officers on routine patrol caught sight of a man behaving suspiciously near a red booth, clutching something in his left hand like it was gold dust.

The man, later identified as 40 year old Ekkaudom Phantha from Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, wasn’t hanging around to explain himself and took off.

He bolted to his passenger van, which bore a Phuket registration, and sped off, triggering a heart-stopping chase as officers hopped onto their motorbikes in hot pursuit.

During the high-stakes pursuit, one officer noticed something that made their eyes pop: a stash of Yaba pills sitting pretty on the driver’s seat, visible through the open window.

In a desperate bid to make his getaway, Ekkaudom attempted to wind up the window, nearly trapping Police Sergeant Supachai Sanamchai’s hand in the process. But Supachai wasn’t about to let him get away that easily.

The sergeant used his flashlight to jam the window, which shattered dramatically, causing minor injuries from the flying shards of glass.

The law finally reeled Ekkaudom in, finding four methamphetamine pills on his person. And if that wasn’t enough, a urine test added insult to injury, confirming meth was very much in his system.

Now facing various drug-related charges, Ekkaudom has been handed over to the investigation officer, where his misadventure is set to unravel further in the legal arena, reported Phuket News.

