Phuket van driver caught with meth pills after police chase

Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, January 20, 2025
88 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Twitter

Crime Suppression Division officers stationed at the Phuket City Police Station yesterday stumbled upon a drug stash on a routine patrol landing a van driver in hot water in a nail-biting escapade.

The clock had barely ticked past 5.30pm, yesterday, January 19, when officers on routine patrol caught sight of a man behaving suspiciously near a red booth, clutching something in his left hand like it was gold dust.

The man, later identified as 40 year old Ekkaudom Phantha from Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, wasn’t hanging around to explain himself and took off.

He bolted to his passenger van, which bore a Phuket registration, and sped off, triggering a heart-stopping chase as officers hopped onto their motorbikes in hot pursuit.

During the high-stakes pursuit, one officer noticed something that made their eyes pop: a stash of Yaba pills sitting pretty on the driver’s seat, visible through the open window.

In a desperate bid to make his getaway, Ekkaudom attempted to wind up the window, nearly trapping Police Sergeant Supachai Sanamchai’s hand in the process. But Supachai wasn’t about to let him get away that easily.

The sergeant used his flashlight to jam the window, which shattered dramatically, causing minor injuries from the flying shards of glass.

The law finally reeled Ekkaudom in, finding four methamphetamine pills on his person. And if that wasn’t enough, a urine test added insult to injury, confirming meth was very much in his system.

Now facing various drug-related charges, Ekkaudom has been handed over to the investigation officer, where his misadventure is set to unravel further in the legal arena, reported Phuket News.

Picture of the arresting officers courtesy of Phuket City Police

Meanwhile, a Canadian man in a pickup truck yesterday led police on a dramatic, wild high-speed chase across Phuket, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles in his wake before being nabbed in Karon.

The chaos kicked off at 4.45pm, yesterday, January 19, when Patong police were alerted to a fracas outside the Patong Condo Hotel. But just as they arrived on the scene, the perpetrator fled in a black Ford pickup.

Crime News

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

