Phuket launches gateway project to boost tourism and conservation

Phuket unveiled a new initiative designed to boost local tourism, support community businesses, and protect the island’s environment. The Phuket Gateway project, launched by the Governor of Phuket, aims to connect tourists with authentic local experiences while focusing on ecological sustainability.

Naraphat Plodthong, the Governor of Phuket, presided over the official launch of the Phuket Gateway ceremony, marking the beginning of the community tourism project and the Phuket Gate Market.

The event, which took place at Phuket Provincial Hall, was attended by key figures including Sathien Kaewphraprap, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, District Chief of Thalang, along with representatives from both government and private sectors.

Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong explained that the Phuket Gateway serves as a hub for various community-based tourism initiatives.

“The opening of the Phuket Good Products Gate Market is designed to create jobs, reduce inequality, and support low-income farmers, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) community enterprises, and local restaurants.”

The market will promote local products and crafts, offering a platform for community businesses to thrive.

The initiative also aims to foster sustainable tourism by integrating environmental care with the tourism experience. A key focus is the conservation of Phuket’s mangrove forests.

“Through the community tourism project, we are not only providing valuable tourism experiences but also promoting environmental awareness. Planting mangroves and restoring these ecosystems helps preserve vital resources and generates income through aquatic animal nurseries.”

Governor Naraphat Plodthong emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for local residents by creating jobs and promoting sustainable tourism.

“Our approach integrates ecotourism with local culture, allowing tourists to experience Phuket’s natural beauty while contributing to the economy and the environment.”

The government is working with various partners to develop an eco-tourism zone connecting the Phuket City Gate to the nearby mangrove area.

This project will include a 419-metre wooden mangrove nature study bridge, enhancing the area as a key eco-tourism destination, reported Techonology Chaoban KhaoSod.

The Phuket Gateway project also includes a collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office, to create a One Day Trip experience.

Visitors will enjoy activities such as mangrove planting, kayaking, and tours of a lobster farm and a blue crab bank. These activities not only offer tourists a unique experience but also contribute to the community’s economic growth.