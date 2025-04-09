Thai woman denies abusing mentally ill man despite visible wounds

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Thai woman denies abusing mentally ill man despite visible wounds
A Thai woman in the central province of Ratchaburi denied physically abusing a man with a mental illness after a video of him with serious wounds and bruises across his face and body went viral on Thai social media.

Nawee Ittisangwron met the injured man, identified as Noom, outside a convenience store in Ratchaburi and decided to share a video of him online to seek help.

Noom was seen sitting on his bicycle with bloody wounds and bruises. He was almost unable to open his eyes, and his mouth was swollen.

Noom told Nawee that his female employer, known as Pook, asked him to buy sanitary pads for her. He also revealed that she frequently physically abused him.

During their conversation, Pook called Noom. Nawee asked him to put the call on the loudspeaker so that he and others could hear. Pook was heard shouting at Noom and threatening to hurt him again. She scolded…

“When are you going to return home? Why are you still there? Why don’t you come back? I’m waiting. Hurry up! Now!

“I need to use them (the sanitary pads). Can you hear me? Are you out yet? I will beat you up if you don’t arrive in 10 minutes. Let’s see. Do you want me to come and get you, huh?”

Thai man assautled by employer
Noom handed the phone to Nawee, who questioned Pook as to whether she had assaulted Noom. Pook initially denied the accusation and claimed Noom was injured in a car accident.

Nawee continued to press Pook about the assault until she admitted that she had hurt him at times because he was stubborn and caused many problems for her and her husband. Pook accused Noom of stealing money from others and said she had to punish him as a result.

Thai woman denies assaulting mentally ill man
She added that Noom had a mental illness and that no one in his family cared for him. She and her husband had been looking after Noom for a long time. She also urged Nawee to contact her husband for further details.

After the call ended, Nawee and other witnesses urged Noom not to return home, as he was at risk of being assaulted again. Nevertheless, Noom had no choice but to return that night.

physical abuse on man with mental illness
Nawee later revealed that he had received numerous messages from neighbours living near Pook’s home. They confirmed that Pook regularly beat Noom and said they had reported the matter to the police multiple times, but nothing had changed.

The neighbours also insisted that everything Pook said in the phone conversation was untrue. They expressed sympathy for Noom but said all they could do was offer him food and drinks. Pook had reportedly argued with other locals in the area as well.

Thai man forgives woman who assaults him
Nawee updated his followers the next day, stating that government officials had visited Pook’s home and accompanied Noom to a hospital for a medical check-up. However, Noom insisted he did not want to take legal action against Pook.

Thai woman evades charges for physical assault
Nawee said the police might be unable to press charges against Pook due to a lack of evidence. However, netizens argued that the phone conversation, in which Pook threatened to injure Noom, should be sufficient for legal proceedings.

As of now, the police and relevant officials have yet to provide any updates on the case.

