Phuket employer charged for illegal hire of Sri Lankan worker

Phuket Immigration officers charged the employer of a Sri Lankan man for illegal employment at a construction site in Wichit.

The Sri Lankan national, identified by police as K. Piyaralala, was apprehended while working on a house extension project at Ao Kham Beach in Wichit on Wednesday, October 9.

Piyaralala faces charges for being an alien working without permission, a direct violation of Thai labour laws. Following his arrest, police informed him of his rights, documented the arrest, and transferred him to the investigation officer for further legal proceedings.

Legal action is also being taken against the employer who hired Piyaralala. The employer is charged under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on the Management of Alien Employment 2018 for hiring an alien to work without a permit or allowing an alien to work beyond the scope of his work permit.

Phuket Immigration stressed the importance of complying with Sections 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act 1979, which mandate the reporting of foreign residents’ accommodations. This process assists in monitoring the presence of foreigners, ensuring public safety, and fostering confidence among tourists visiting Phuket, a major international tourist destination, reported Phuket News.

Phuket Immigration noted, “Adhering to these regulations is crucial for maintaining public order and safety.”

Phuket Immigration noted, "Adhering to these regulations is crucial for maintaining public order and safety."