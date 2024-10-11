Homeowner faces legal battle over child’s fence injury in Kamphaeng Phet

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A homeowner is seeking justice after a seven year old child climbed his fence, causing it to collapse and break the child’s leg. The child’s parents are demanding 100,000 baht in compensation, while the homeowner claims the fence was not faulty.

On June 22, a seven year old child was playing near a house in Kamphaeng Phet province. The child climbed the fence, resulting in the structure collapsing and causing a severe leg injury. The child’s parents accused the homeowner of negligence and demanded compensation for the injury.

Advertisements

The homeowner, Siriporn, explained that the incident occurred at 6pm when they were not at home. Neighbours informed Siriporn that four children were playing and climbing the fence, leading to its collapse. The fence fell on one child, causing a broken leg, and the child was taken to the hospital for surgery.

“The fence was just standing there, and the child climbed on it,” Siriporn said. “I believe it’s unfair to blame me and demand compensation.”

The child’s mother, 36 year old Jenchira, posted on social media, criticising Siriporn for not visiting or checking on the injured child. Siriporn responded by stating that the fence was not at fault and that it collapsed because the children were playing on it.

Police have charged Siriporn with negligence causing serious injury. Siriporn is facing a demand for 100,000 baht (US$3,000) in compensation, which they cannot afford. The case has now reached the prosecutor’s office. Siriporn has sought advice from lawyers and raised the issue on social media, claiming a lack of justice.

Fence collapse

Advertisements

Locals have gathered to support Siriporn, arguing that the fence was not defective and should not result in such a significant financial penalty. They believe the demand for 100,000 baht is excessive and have expressed their solidarity with Siriporn.

The injured child showed reporters the spot where the fence collapsed and the surgical scar on their left leg, insisting they were only leaning against the fence and not climbing it. The child described feeling the fence shake before it fell and caused the injury.

Jenchira provided medical documents to reporters and expressed frustration over the backlash her family received after Siriporn’s complaint went viral. She emphasised that her child was merely leaning against the fence when it collapsed, and she was disappointed by Siriporn’s lack of empathy, reported KhaoSod.

“My family just wanted to discuss the matter but we faced hostility instead,” Jenchira said. “My daughter has to undergo another surgery to remove the metal rods in her leg next year, and we have received no support from the homeowner.”

The police have been involved in the case with both parties consulting them regarding their grievances. The situation has escalated, leading to legal actions and social media debates. Jenchira maintains that the compensation demand is justified given the severity of her child’s injuries and the lack of support from Siriporn.