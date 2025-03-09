Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred in Phuket where a 70 year old man lost control of his Toyota Fortuner, colliding with five parked vehicles and later dying from his injuries. The event was captured on CCTV, and police are investigating the cause.

At 5.26am, yesterday, March 8, Police Lieutenant Sunan Phetnu, Deputy Inspector at Saku Police Station, Phuket, received a report from the 191 emergency centre in Phuket province about a vehicle accident near an ice factory in Nai Yang.

The report was relayed to Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, Superintendent of Saku, who coordinated with the Saku Subdistrict Administration’s emergency services to examine the scene. Upon arrival, they found Thaworn, a 70 year old resident of Phang Nga province, unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Emergency personnel administered first aid and CPR before rushing him to Thalang Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigations at the site revealed a black Toyota Fortuner with a Phuket registration that had sustained front-end damage.

Nearby, five other vehicles were damaged: a black-red Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, a blue-black Honda Wave motorcycle, a black-red Mazda car with Phuket registration, a Toyota Yaris with Phuket registration, and a white Toyota van with Bangkok registration.

These vehicles were parked in front of the ice factory and were all damaged in the incident. The police documented the scene before towing the vehicles to Saku Police Station, where owners of the damaged vehicles were asked to file reports for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

A journalist reported that CCTV footage from 5.21am captured the moment when the black Fortuner hit the parked motorcycles and van near the ice factory. The van was then pushed into a nearby car parked along the road.

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima, where a truck carrying cassava experienced brake failure and collided with other vehicles. The incident on March 3, at 7.19am, resulted in the death of a 55 year old pickup driver and injuries to three others.