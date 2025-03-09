Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 9, 2025
129 1 minute read
Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)
Picture courtesy of เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่ Facebook

A nighttime explosion in the Sai Buri district, Pattani province, resulted in the immediate deaths of three officials. The incident occurred yesterday, March 8 at approximately 11.20pm, prompting police to await daylight for further investigation due to concerns about additional explosive devices.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious person or objects to the police promptly.

Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่ Facebook

At around 11.20pm, the 44th Ranger Regiment received reports of a bomb explosion in the Hu Tae Kor Lae neighbourhood, specifically in village 3 of the Troh Bon subdistrict.

The event followed an earlier attack on rangers from Company 4411, which happened at 6pm. In response, police extended a security perimeter near the Hu Tae Kor Lae intersection.

Related Articles

The explosion near a pavilion resulted in the deaths of three people: Samai Boonyong, a ranger; Maromli Mayadeng, a village assistant; and Adisorn Doloh, a village security assistant.

Additionally, Harong Yelae, another village assistant from village 9, sustained injuries from bomb shrapnel to his arm and was taken to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital, where his condition is stable.

No photo description available.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area as a precaution, with plans to conduct a thorough inspection on March 9. Officials are concerned about the possibility of more explosives being planted, given the recent attacks on government centres and the placement of suspicious objects in various locations, reported KhaoSod.

Residents are encouraged to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activities or items to the police.

In similar news, a bomb exploded in a side alley near TK Park in central Pattani, injuring six volunteer officers. The blast occurred at 8am on January 13, just 20 meters from the Mueang Pattani Police Station.

The attackers concealed the explosive in a vehicle parked outside a row of shophouses, causing damage to nearby structures. Locals were shocked, as the alley is usually closed from 9pm to 5am each night, raising concerns about how the perpetrators were able to target such a highly secured area.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust Crime News

Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

33 minutes ago
Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle Crime News

Loan sharks terrorise Phichit chicken vendor amid debt struggle

48 minutes ago
Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks Crime News

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

1 hour ago
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi Crime News

Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles Phuket News

Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

1 hour ago
Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video) South Thailand News

Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)

2 hours ago
Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns Thailand News

Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

2 hours ago
Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population Thailand News

Seagrass shortage threatens Thai dugong population

2 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest suspects in chaotic drug raid at Jomtien Beach

2 hours ago
Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area Pattaya News

Thai woman drowns off Pattaya Beach after swimming in unsafe area

3 hours ago
Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Mongolian arrested for stealing goods worth 26,000 baht in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for final warning on summer storms

3 hours ago
Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show? Pattaya News

Pattaya traffic crackdown: Real reform or just for show?

22 hours ago
Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows Thailand News

Udon Thani police recover 13 stolen motorcycles, lottery win follows

22 hours ago
Buriram infant&#8217;s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother Thailand News

Buriram infant’s body found with drugs from breastfeeding mother

22 hours ago
EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030 Phuket News

EXAT teams up with private firms for Phuket expressway by 2030

23 hours ago
Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht Thailand News

Victims defrauded by fake Canada job scheme lose 12 million baht

23 hours ago
Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya vendors clash with officials amid festival crackdown

23 hours ago
Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway Phuket News

Phuket’s plan to end traffic chaos with AI and expressway

1 day ago
Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11 Thailand News

Bus and truck collision in Ubon Ratchathani injures 11

1 day ago
Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases Phuket News

Foreigners rush to buy Phuket villas on long-term leases

1 day ago
Endangered Bryde&#8217;s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast Bangkok News

Endangered Bryde’s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast

1 day ago
Ocean Marina Jomtien ranked 6th among world&#8217;s top marinas Pattaya News

Ocean Marina Jomtien ranked 6th among world’s top marinas

1 day ago
Casino bill to require 50m baht bank balance for Thai entry Thailand News

Casino bill to require 50m baht bank balance for Thai entry

1 day ago
Big Joke faces dismissal without pension, says committee Bangkok News

Big Joke faces dismissal without pension, says committee

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 9, 2025
129 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

Swiss national faces visa revocation after repeated dog attacks

1 hour ago
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

1 hour ago
Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

Phuket crash: 70 year old dies after hitting parked vehicles

1 hour ago
Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

2 hours ago