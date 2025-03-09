Nighttime explosion in Pattani claims three lives, investigation underway (video)

Picture courtesy of เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่ Facebook

A nighttime explosion in the Sai Buri district, Pattani province, resulted in the immediate deaths of three officials. The incident occurred yesterday, March 8 at approximately 11.20pm, prompting police to await daylight for further investigation due to concerns about additional explosive devices.

Residents are urged to report any suspicious person or objects to the police promptly.

At around 11.20pm, the 44th Ranger Regiment received reports of a bomb explosion in the Hu Tae Kor Lae neighbourhood, specifically in village 3 of the Troh Bon subdistrict.

The event followed an earlier attack on rangers from Company 4411, which happened at 6pm. In response, police extended a security perimeter near the Hu Tae Kor Lae intersection.

The explosion near a pavilion resulted in the deaths of three people: Samai Boonyong, a ranger; Maromli Mayadeng, a village assistant; and Adisorn Doloh, a village security assistant.

Additionally, Harong Yelae, another village assistant from village 9, sustained injuries from bomb shrapnel to his arm and was taken to Yupparaj Sai Buri Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area as a precaution, with plans to conduct a thorough inspection on March 9. Officials are concerned about the possibility of more explosives being planted, given the recent attacks on government centres and the placement of suspicious objects in various locations, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a bomb exploded in a side alley near TK Park in central Pattani, injuring six volunteer officers. The blast occurred at 8am on January 13, just 20 meters from the Mueang Pattani Police Station.

The attackers concealed the explosive in a vehicle parked outside a row of shophouses, causing damage to nearby structures. Locals were shocked, as the alley is usually closed from 9pm to 5am each night, raising concerns about how the perpetrators were able to target such a highly secured area.