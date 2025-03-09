Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi

Bright Choomanee
Hungarian man arrested for stealing 1.5 million baht in Nonthaburi
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Nonthaburi, police apprehended a 57 year old Hungarian man for allegedly breaking the window of a young businessman’s car and stealing 1.5 million baht from a shopping mall parking lot in Ngamwongwan before fleeing to Pattaya.

The arrest was made yesterday, March 8, while Altal Bara was sunbathing by a pool in a hotel in the Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. He was found with a Honda Wave motorcycle, 187,850 baht (US$5,570) in cash, a mobile phone, and a device for interrupting remote signals.

The incident dates back to March 3 at 12.30pm when a 38-year-old businessman, referred to as A, parked his Toyota on the second floor of a mall in Bang Khen, Mueang district, Nonthaburi.

After withdrawing 1.5 million baht (US$44,485) from a bank, he placed the money in a brown envelope inside his car and returned to the mall for errands.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Upon returning to the vehicle, he discovered the right rear window shattered and the money missing. He reported the theft to Police Lieutenant Chaiyong Aunmahong at Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station.

Following the report, investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified Bara as the suspect. The footage showed him arriving at the mall on a motorcycle, breaking the car window, and stealing the money before fleeing to his wife’s house in Sai Mai, Bangkok.

Bara then changed the motorcycle’s license plate and escaped to Pattaya, where he was eventually captured.

Further investigation revealed Bara had entered Thailand on September 3, 2019, through Suvarnabhumi Airport and exited via Mukdahan on December 1, 2019. It is believed he re-entered the country illegally through a natural border crossing in Mukdahan, reported KhaoSod.

No red notice warrant was found for Bara from Interpol. Following his arrest, Bara and the seized items were handed over to investigators at Mueang Nonthaburi police station for legal proceedings.

Bright Choomanee

